Elastics.cloud, Inc. Announces an Additional $17M of Funding to Accelerate Global Growth and Product Development

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elastics.cloud, a Smart Interconnect Technology company, has raised an additional $17 million in funding, bringing the total Pre-Series A capital investment to over $26 million. The proceeds will enable the company to expand its engineering teams in San Jose, CA and Austin, TX. In addition, the company has opened a new design center in Bangalore, India, while also strengthening its strategic customer partner/support resources in the USA, Asia, and Europe.

"This funding comes as a direct effect of our technology and our engagement with the ever-growing ecosystem of companies worldwide that have embarked on the architecture revolution towards composability," said George Apostol, Founder and CEO of Elastics.cloud. "We are now able to grow the execution team globally to deliver our robust, innovative solutions rooted in the evolution of Compute Express Link (CXL)."

The company is planning to provide a glimpse into its technology at the Intel Vision Event held on May 10th and May 11th, 2022, in Grapevine, TX. The technology demonstration will showcase two methods of memory expansion and pooling using FPGA cards connected via a CXL interface:

Memory pooling where devices can access a locally attached memory pool over a CXL connection Memory expansion where devices can access a remote appliance with CXL based memory pools

These are the first steps in creating more efficient and performant composable architectures which allow memory to be expanded and shared across multiple intelligent servers or compute complexes to meet the varying demands of heterogeneous workloads, enabling system solutions with the best performance, flexibility, and lowest total cost of ownership.

About Elastics.cloud

Elastics.cloud, Inc. is a Smart Interconnect technology company focused on enabling efficient and performant architectures to create flexible, scalable, low latency composable systems. The company provides silicon, hardware, and software which leverages the Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect standard to provide high-performance connectivity to a broad ecosystem of components.

For more information visit: www.elastics.cloud.

