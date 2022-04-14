Clario Endorses United Nations Global Compact, Affirming Commitment to Incorporate UN Principles into Corporate Strategy, Culture and Daily Operations

Leading clinical trial endpoint technology provider takes steps to accelerate improvements in human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials, today announced that it has become a signatory to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact. By joining this voluntary initiative, Clario commits to advance societal goals by aligning its strategy and operations with the UN Ten Principleshttps://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/mission/principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

Clario joins the United Nations (UN) Global Compact (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to be a part of the UN Global Compact," explained Joe Eazor, Clario's Chief Executive Officer. Clario's purpose is to transform lives by unlocking better evidence. Our work means more people from more diverse backgrounds can take part in clinical trials to reduce disease, improve health and transform the lives of patients and their families. This aligns closely with the UN's Global Compact challenge to companies to create a more equitable and sustainable society.

"We have already incorporated several of the Ten Principles into our company policies and culture, including: eliminating discrimination in respect to employment and occupation; encouraging the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies; and working against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery."

Participation in the UN Global Compact is a critical part of Clario's overall Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program which also includes commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UN call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure peace and prosperity.

"Through our collaboration with the UN and other organizations that focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and sustainability, we do our part to promote social progress. That's why joining the Global Compact is a natural next step for Clario," said Dr. Otis Johnson, Clario's Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer. "Transparency and public accountability are an important part of how companies deliver on their social and environmental obligations, which is why it is already a vital part of Clario's culture to report to our employees and partners. Of course, as a company we want to do well, but we believe we can only do well by also doing good."

About the UN Global Compact

Launched in 2000 as a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations (UN) Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with over 10,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries.

About Clario

For nearly 50 years, Clario has been delivering the leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials. Through experience gained from over 19,000 clinical trials delivered in support of 870 regulatory approvals, Clario fuses scientific expertise and global scale into the broadest endpoint technology platform to empower pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners to transform lives. Clario's Trial Anywhere™ solutions have been powering hybrid and decentralized clinical trials (DCT) for over 15 years, enabling sponsors to collect high-quality endpoint data from any modality or location, all while improving the patient experience. Clario has 30 facilities in nine countries across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Clario Media Contact

Duncan Cantor

Sr. Director, PR and Thought Leadership

media@clario.com

Clario - The best of ERT and Bioclinica (PRNewsfoto/Clario) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clario