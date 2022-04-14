Chartwells Higher Education Launches Grate-Ful, the Largest Plant-Forward College Event to Support Earth Month

Students at 300 colleges and universities across the nation will participate in plant-forward, waste-free, and giveback initiatives as part of Stop Food Waste Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education ("Chartwells"), a recognized leader in contract food service management, today announced "Grate-Ful," a nationwide event designed to show gratitude for the planet, fight food waste, and advance sustainability on college campuses. The fourth signature event from Chartwells' Joy-Ful campaign, a series of popular events that promote togetherness, reconnect students, and celebrate campus life, will take place on April 27, 2022.

The Grate-Ful event will take place simultaneously across all 300 of Chartwells' campuses on Stop Food Waste Day. The goal is to encourage students and staff to dine from plant-based menus, participate in activities that combat food waste, and pack donation bags to fight food insecurity.

"Giving back to the communities we help serve and create is vital to us, so during Earth Month, we wanted an event that prioritized our planet," said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "Celebrating Stop Food Waste Day allows us to incorporate meaningful, waste-free activities for students as well as offer customized, plant-forward menus in all of our dining halls across the country."

In addition to day-of events focused on Earth Month and sustainability, Chartwells has collaborated with several of its national supply partners to provide 50,000 "Packed with Purpose" bags. These bags will be donated to local food pantries across the country. Students will have the opportunity to pack hundreds of bags during Grate-Ful as part of the nationwide effort to fight food insecurity.

Chartwells is also partnering with activist and humanitarian, Rob Greenfield , to bring attention to the importance of leading a more sustainable life. Greenfield regularly takes on extreme projects to inspire positive change. On April 20, 2022, Greenfield will kick off his "Trash Me" campaign. For 30 days, he will live like the average American, who generates 4.5 pounds of trash per day, and wear all the trash he's collected. Greenfield will make an appearance at one of Chartwells' campuses and host a panel discussion, which will be live-streamed to students across the country.

Chartwells' Joy-Ful campaign was created to bring students together in special, memorable, and impactful ways after the global pandemic. For more information on Chartwells, the Joy-Ful campaign, and the company's commitment to sustainability, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com .

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com , www.ChartwellsMonthly.com , www.DineonCampus.com .

