BSN SPORTS LAUNCHES GIVEAWAY TO TRANSFORM ONE SCHOOL CAMPUS THROUGH $50,000 BRANDING MAKEOVER

Giveaway Entries Accepted Through May 20, 2022

DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets, today announced the launch of a $50,000 Campus Branding Giveaway. The Giveaway will award one school the opportunity to refresh the look and feel of their campus and athletic facilities through up to $50,000 of customizable products available within BSN SPORTS's Campus Branding line. The winning school will also have the opportunity to utilize the company's dedicated school mascot and branding design team, VIP Branding, for complimentary rebranding services included within the giveaway.

BSN Sports Logo (PRNewsfoto/BSN SPORTS) (PRNewswire)

Entries on behalf of elementary, middle, and high schools looking to enhance their school spirit and brand recognition will be accepted through the Giveaway entry form until Monday, May 20, 2022. The randomly selected winning school will have access to BSN SPORTS' expansive campus branding selection – including wall and window branding products, furniture, media branding, flags, banners and more – fit for the classroom, athletic facilities and campus surroundings.

Helen Price, BSN SPORTS Vice President of Campus Branding, said, "Over nearly ten years of working hand-in-hand with coaches, principals and athletic directors to craft their schools' brand presence, we've come to recognize the resounding importance of a strong school identity. The substantial costs related to campus rebrands can often deter or prolong projects that could otherwise have an immediate positive impact on the academic and athletic experience of students. Through this giveaway, we are proud of the opportunity to provide a transformative experience for a community through a comprehensive and professional lens, and gift one lucky school the makeover they deserve."

Today's launch marks BSN SPORTS' largest branding giveaway to a single campus to date and is the latest school and coach recognition initiative within the company's larger 50th Anniversary Celebration. With a focus on supporting coaches in their efforts to inspire and encourage athletes on and off the field, this giveaway follows on the heels of a campus branding refresh recently awarded to Polytechnic High School (Fort Worth, TX) in which the school received a complete complimentary campus and brand design makeover. BSN SPORTS plans to continue ringing in its golden anniversary with a focus on giving back to coaches and school administrators year-round, amplifying the impact of standout coaches nationwide through its recently launched #ThankYouCoach campaign.

Terry Babilla, BSN SPORTS President, said, "For 50 years, our team has been focused on putting more time back in the days of coaches and administrators so that they can focus on what matters most – their students. These mentors are pivotal in molding our next generation and this Giveaway is designed to help inject pride and spirit into their hallways and lockers rooms, providing the environment needed for their work to thrive. By taking this opportunity to give back to our communities, we are excited to share the tangible and lasting influence that Campus Branding can provide to the look, feel and heart of a campus."

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

Media Contact

Lisa Bartek

Director of Communications, BSN SPORTS

lbartek@varsitybrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BSN SPORTS