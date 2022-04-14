Babel Street Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Founder and CEO Jeff Chapman Named Vice Chairman of the Board

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Street , a leading open-source intelligence SaaS company using AI-enabled analytics to transform the world's data into knowledge, today announced that Michael Southworth has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Southworth succeeds Babel Street founder and CEO Jeff Chapman, who will assume a new role of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. The company also announced that Brian Daum has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Founded in 2009, Babel Street provides real-time situational awareness and intelligence on global topics of interest. The company's software platform allows its customers to collect, analyze, monitor, and report on publicly and commercially available information, and incorporate it into the overall intelligence cycle and common operational picture.

"I am proud to have served as CEO over the last decade, leading a dedicated team that has turned a mere idea into an industry-leading software company," said Jeff Chapman, founder and vice chairman of Babel Street's Board of Directors. "We have supported the missions of [hundreds] of organizations in the U.S. and internationally, helping them make the world safer and more prosperous. I am confident in this next generation of leadership at Babel Street and want to extend a warm welcome to Michael and Brian. Both share a genuine passion for serving customers and employees and have a proven track record of scaling software companies. I look forward to working with them in my new role as Vice Chairman."

"I'm excited to join Babel Street to advance the great work that our open-source intelligence experts have led, providing value through new insights and perspectives to customers," said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. "I also want to thank Jeff for his leadership and vision in building Babel Street into the category leader it is today. I am grateful for the opportunity to work closely with Jeff, the rest of the management team and our talented employees as we continue to support the missions of organizations throughout the world."

Michael Southworth has more than 20 years of experience building and growing software and analytics companies focused on digital transformation. As CEO, he will oversee the acceleration of Babel Street's growth, building on the company's legacy of providing crucial insights and innovative solutions that help ensure the success of customers' missions. Prior to joining Babel Street, Southworth served as President of TRANSFLO, a leading provider of SaaS-based engagement and payment solutions, where he led the company's business transformation and growth strategy. He previously led Verint Systems' AI and automation business and held executive roles with Contact Solutions, Corning Incorporated and MobileAccess Networks.

"The team at Babel Street has a market-leading reputation and I am eager to roll up my sleeves and get started," said Brian Daum, CFO of Babel Street. "I am thrilled to partner with Michael as we work together to move the company forward, building off of Jeff's success thus far."

Brian Daum's two-decade career has focused on maximizing value for shareholders in growth-stage software and technology companies, overseeing financial operations and managing the organic growth of SaaS organizations that will be instrumental in the success of Babel Street moving forward. He joins Babel Street from BlackSky, a leading geospatial intelligence SaaS business, where he led the company through its NYSE initial public offering. Prior to BlackSky, Daum served in CFO and COO positions at multiple technology companies, including MotionSoft, Savi Technology and Centrifuge Systems.

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company. The company's technology allows customers to rapidly discover and decipher the insights they need to empower their missions, regardless of origin, language or platform. Babel Street's patented analytics software transforms the most relevant insights for our customers through AI-enabled, cross-lingual, conceptual and persistent search of information from around the world. State-of-the-art linguistics technology deciphers actionable insights from public or commercial data sources unbound by origin or language. With Babel Street, governments and organizations empower their teams with critical and timely insights on a single pane of glass for immediate analysis, action, and mission success. Babel Street software serves as a force multiplier for customers to uncover threats and opportunities – known and unknown, foreign or domestic, physical or cyber – and make the world a safer, more prosperous place. Babel Street is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London, Canberra and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com.

