AXCELIS ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE SHIPMENTS OF PURION DRAGON™ HIGH CURRENT IMPLANTER TO SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA

BEVERLY, Mass., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today multiple shipments of the Purion Dragon™ high current implanter, including follow-on orders and a new customer penetration for advanced memory device fabrication. The Purion Dragon has a revolutionary high current implanter architecture, featuring innovative orthogonal beam optics, designed to address critical implant steps for advanced memory and logic applications. The systems shipped in the first and second quarter of 2022.

The Purion Dragon was developed to address chipmakers’ most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains for high current applications. (PRNewswire)

Executive Vice President, Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "The Purion Dragon was developed to address chipmakers' most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains for high current applications.

We're pleased to support our existing customer's fab capacity expansion and are also excited about our new customer penetration."

