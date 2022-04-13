FORD GASKET SUPPLIER BEGINS MAJOR EXPANSION IN MEXICO

SAN DIEGO-BASED AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIER CELEBRATES 25 YEARS BY ADDING CAPACITY FOR INJECTION AND TRANSFER MOLDING

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with its 25th anniversary, Morgan Polymer Seals announced today a 35,000 square foot expansion of its primary manufacturing plant in Tijuana, Mexico.

President Kevin Morgan founded Morgan Polymer Seals in 1997. Since then, the company has grown to three manufacturing sites in Mexico that deliver over 100 Million parts per year to global automotive OEMs such as Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Volkswagen. The expansion, slated for completion on June 1st, will help meet the rapidly growing demand for quality elastomeric seals efficiently manufactured on-shore in North America.

Kevin elaborates, "Automakers are experiencing never-before-seen inflationary pricing and logistical challenges, and they count on us to help them meet those challenges. Our dedicated team is significantly expanding our space, adding in-house manufacturing capabilities, and constantly improving our inspection technology to help set new standards for quality and on-time delivery."

Morgan Polymer Seals is a privately-owned automotive supplier that designs and manufactures custom gaskets and seals for powertrain, fuel system, and electrical applications. The company delivers parts to automotive OEMs in North America, Europe, and China.

