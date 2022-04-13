Clever announces Trish Sparks as new CEO

Trish Sparks has been appointed as the new CEO of Clever to lead the company into its next phase of growth as it deepens district partnerships and sets its sights on international expansion.

OSLO, Norway, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, today announced the appointment of Trish Sparks as the new CEO of Clever to usher the company into its next phase of growth. Sparks, a former educator who currently leads Clever's sales and customer success, will start in her new role on May 1. Clever, a Kahoot! company, is the digital learning platform of choice for over 65% of U.S. K-12 schools.

Ten years after co-founding Clever, Tyler Bosmeny will step down from his current role as CEO. Under his leadership, Clever has revolutionized how schools integrate technology in the classroom. As a board member and strategic advisor, Bosmeny will continue to play a vital role in overseeing Clever's long term strategic expansion, as the company continues its solid development.

Today, more than 55% of U.S. K-12 students use Clever's secure single sign-on portal for simplified access to a world of digital learning. Over 93,000 schools, including 97 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, and a network of leading application partners rely on the Clever API for speedy implementations that grow student engagement. Clever was recently ranked as the 7th most widely accessed EdTech tool in the U.S. in Learn Platform's EdTech 40 list, with Kahoot! in the 6th spot.

"Trish not only brings her demonstrated track record at Clever to the C-suite, but she's also had an accomplished career at some of the most innovative global companies like LinkedIn and DemandBase," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot! "Her strong background in customer success reflects Clever's deep commitment to both its district and EdTech partners. Trish is the ideal leader to drive maximum impact and innovation; and her international experience as well as her early background as a public school teacher will be an advantage as the company expands globally this year."

"It has been such a pleasure collaborating with Tyler since Clever joined the Kahoot! Group last year and I want to thank him for his leadership and tireless dedication to the company over the past decade," continued Hanoa. "We're thrilled that he has agreed to join the Clever board where he will stay instrumental in planning for Clever's long-term expansion, built on the company's continued strong momentum."

"I am so happy to be passing the baton to one of my closest partners in building Clever," said Bosmeny. "Trish is the whole package – a former K-12 teacher with a deep connection to the exact problem Clever solves and a proven executive with experience scaling global, high-growth companies. I've seen first hand how integral she's been to Clever's growth already, and I can't wait to see Clever's next chapter unfold under her leadership."

Sparks, who joined Clever in 2019, brings a wealth of executive leadership experience at companies such as LinkedIn, where she scaled a global customer success organization, and at DemandBase, where she was Chief Customer Officer. As a North Carolina Teaching Fellows Scholar, she began her career as a middle school teacher in Wake County Public Schools in the Raleigh-Durham area.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role, building on a decade of Tyler's exceptional leadership and vision. I am filled with gratitude that I have been trusted to lead Clever into its next phase of evolution," said Sparks. "Clever has an incredibly unique position in the EdTech ecosystem, bringing our schools and our EdTech partners together to improve education. In our next phase of growth, I am excited to foster a culture of innovation, growing Clever's business domestically and in international markets. I can't wait to help more teachers and students around the world achieve success with Clever and Kahoot!"

Clever is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all students. More than 65% of U.S. K-12 schools now use Clever to simplify access and improve engagement with digital learning. With our free platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, we're committed to advancing educational equity. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has offices in San Francisco, CA and Durham, NC but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, 300 million sessions have been hosted on the Kahoot! platform by 30+ million active accounts, with 2 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading U.S. K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

