SafeLease Appoints Nate Kinet as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeLease, the leader in self-storage tenant protection, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nate Kinet as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Focused on revenue generation and new client acquisition strategy, Kinet takes the helm as leader of strategic partnerships, sales operations, marketing, and customer success to further accelerate the company's rapid growth.

Nate Kinet, Chief Revenue Officer at SafeLease (PRNewswire)

Kinet brings a strong track record of achieving maximum profitability for SaaS and insurtech companies to this role. Since joining the company, he has overseen new partnerships across more than 300 facilities, resulting in 80,000 units under contract.

"Nate brings a wealth of experience growing early-stage companies like SafeLease into profitability and well beyond," says Steven Stein, Founder and CEO at SafeLease. "His focus on revenue generation and client acquisition, combined with our superior product offering, have catapulted our growth."

"I'm delighted to join SafeLease in the beginning days of the company's history," says Nate Kinet, Chief Revenue Officer at SafeLease. "We've received an incredibly warm welcome from the self-storage community in large part due to our unique business model that aligns the success of our customers with our own – a rarity in the commercial real estate industry. I'm looking forward to building on this early success as we continue to scale."

Immediately prior to joining SafeLease, Kinet held the position of CRO at Sure, where he built the sales, partnerships, marketing, and recruiting functions from the ground up. During his tenure, the company more than doubled revenue year-over-year. Prior to Sure, he was the second U.S.-based employee at Trustpilot where he helped scale the company in preparation for its IPO in 2021.

About SafeLease

SafeLease is a leading provider of self-storage tenant protection and revenue management software. The company leverages technology and a partner-centric business model to create new revenue channels that maximize the value of commercial property assets.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, SafeLease works with commercial real estate owners across the United States. Learn more at safelease.com.

SafeLease (PRNewswire)

