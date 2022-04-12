Revere Securities Announces Bill Moreno as New Chairman and CEO

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce that William (Bill) Moreno has been promoted to the role of Chairman/CEO. Mr. Moreno will oversee all aspects of the firm with an emphasis on business development and corporate strategy. In his new position, Mr. Moreno will assume a greater leadership role in guiding the strategy and direction of the organization.

Prior to this promotion, Mr. Moreno has held various titles, including President & CEO at Precision Trading, Broadmark Capital, and Jesup & Lamont. Mr. Moreno has over 25 years of financial services experience, including commodities, asset management, and brokerage operations.

President Kyle Wool said, "Bill brings us a long-term vision and strategy that will propel Revere's growth rapidly over the next three years making us one of the top Mid-Market Broker-Dealers."

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

Media Contact:

Jay Yu

Revere Securities LLC

(212) 688-2350

jyu@reveresecurities.com

