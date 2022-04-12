Prime Trust Taps Secret Service Leadership for Key Role as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

Appoints Jeremy Sheridan, formerly Assistant Director, Office of Investigations

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust , the leading provider of mission critical financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, today announced it has named Jeremy Sheridan, former Assistant Director of Investigations at the Secret Service as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

Prime Trust, all-in-one financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators (PRNewswire)

"Prime Trust is deeply committed to building the highest levels of regulatory, compliance and security controls for the digital asset marketplace," said Tom Pageler , CEO. "With his extraordinary level of regulatory and law enforcement experience, Jeremy will be a critical asset to Prime Trust's leadership team and an advocate for new and evolving technologies in the fintech and crypto space."

Jeremy joins an extensive bench of Prime Trust government and regulatory experts from several governmental bodies such as Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies, OCC, SEC Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury. His responsibilities will be to oversee Prime Trust's regulatory strategies, engage with Federal and State agencies, as well as be a regulatory thought leader for the fintech and crypto industries.

With over 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership in investigations for the United States Secret Service under the Department of Homeland Security, Jeremy has a proven track record of achievement. He began his career in 1997 as a special agent in the Tucson, AZ, Resident Office. By 2002, he was assigned to the Presidential Protective Division (PPD), where he served under President George W. Bush. By 2008, he joined the supervisory ranks as Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAIC) of the Human Capital Division. In 2021, Jeremy was promoted to Assistant Director of the Office of Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs, with oversight of the Liaison Division, Congressional Affairs Program, Homeland Security Program, Privacy Office, and Freedom of Information Act Office.

Just before joining Prime Trust, Jeremy was named Assistant Director of the Office of Investigations, where he led the global investigative mission of the Secret Service, consisting of 161 offices and over 3,000 personnel.

"I have dedicated my career to law enforcement service and helping to ensure the safety and security of top-tier government operations," said Jeremy Sheridan. "I am very excited to be joining the Prime Trust team and help shape the future of the new digital economy with world class security, compliance and operational excellence."

Founded in 2016, Prime Trust stands at the intersection of the digital asset ecosystem, with over $3.5B transactions processed per month. The company's mission critical financial infrastructure enables the seamless, secure flow of digital assets including qualified custody, payment rails, liquidity, settlement, fundraising and more. Prime Trust's plug and play APIs and widgets power the world's leading crypto exchanges, NFT creators, digital wallets, Alternative Trading Systems, RIA platforms, broker dealers, crowdfunding platforms, and neobanks.

Prime Trust powers innovation in the digital economy by providing fintech and digital asset innovators with financial infrastructure. Through a full suite of APIs, we help clients build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Regulated by the State of Nevada, Prime Trust processes hundreds of millions of API calls and settles billions of dollars of transactions per month. Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. The company is recognized by Forbes as America's Best Startup Employer 2022 and is also Great Place to Work-Certified™ 2022. Prime Trust has also been named to CB Insights Blockchain 50 for 2022. Visit us at www.primetrust.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

