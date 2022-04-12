Millennia Launches Millennia Complete, the First Truly Unified Patient Experience Solution

RALEIGH, N.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia (the "Company"), a leader in patient payment and patient engagement for hospitals, health systems, medical groups and specialty practices is excited to announce the launch of Millennia Complete, a new and unified patient engagement and payments platform. Millennia Complete streamlines the patient journey and is the first product that can take a patient from scheduling of their appointment through the final patient payment.

The needs and expectations of patients continue to grow. Patients are looking for a simple, seamless process to engage with their providers. However, providers are often challenged in delivering this experience because the execution is disjointed, often requiring multiple vendors and/or internal staff. From scheduling of the appointment, to eligibility and estimates, to registration at time of service, to helping patients understand their balance, to processing payments… all of these steps are critical to the overall patient experience and they need to be well coordinated and connected.

In a recent study Millennia hosted with Revenue Cycle leaders, over 80% believe a unified solution would be valuable or extremely valuable. When asked about this, one of the respondents said, "It's a genius thought to integrate front-end and back-end. We struggle horribly with the giant chasm in between what happens on the front-end and what we get on the back-end. A true unified solution saves everyone time and money to get the information correct the first time. It makes the patient experience better, and we get paid more quickly."

Millennia Complete is the first unified platform that connects front-end patient access technology with the back-end payments technology and support, all focused on simplifying the process to improve patient satisfaction. The result is a single technology-based experience, allowing patients to easily complete all of the key steps in the process.

"Since our inception in 2008, Millennia has always been focused on helping patients with their payments while delivering a great experience," said Tom Ormondroyd, CEO of Millennia. "However, providers were still having issues with engaging patients early in the process – often leading to missed appointments, incomplete information, claim denials and frustrated patients. With Millennia Complete, we help providers digitally engage with patients from the beginning and keep them engaged throughout the process. With 93% patient adoption, payment rates 2-4X the national average and a 98% patient satisfaction rate, we provide the complete solution for our providers and their patients."

