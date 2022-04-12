Mesmerize Joins National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA)

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is excited to become a corporate member of NCPA, the National Community Pharmacists Association. Founded in 1898, the National Community Pharmacists Association is the voice for independent pharmacies across the U.S., representing 19,400 pharmacies that employ 215,000 individuals.

The NCPA is dedicated to the continuing growth of community pharmacies and represents the professional and proprietary interests of independent community pharmacists. Mesmerize has joined the association as a corporate member to help further NCPA's mission to protect and promote the interests of independent pharmacists nationwide.

Community pharmacists not only dispense medications, but also function as local healthcare problem-solvers who can customize solutions to local health challenges for patients. They are rooted in the communities where they are located and are America's most accessible healthcare providers.

"As community pharmacists continue to fulfill additional roles along a patient's healthcare journey, independent pharmacies are becoming recognized more frequently as a resource for patient education, vaccinations, and other primary care services," said Ian Stone, Mesmerize's Senior Vice President of Business Development. "Our team is excited to join the NCPA and to help catapult the growth of the independent pharmacy community in the U.S."

"NCPA is committed to high-quality pharmacist care and to restoring, maintaining, and promoting the health and well-being of the public our members serve," said NCPA's Vice President of Business Development, Nina Dadgar. "NCPA looks forward to recognizing Mesmerize as a valuable member."

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is a media company that specializes in patient education at the point of care. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations, and independent and chain pharmacies. For more information, please visit www.mesmerize.com

ABOUT THE NCPA

Founded in 1898, the National Community Pharmacists Association is the voice for the community pharmacist, representing nearly 19,400 pharmacies that employ 215,000 individuals nationwide. Community pharmacies are rooted in the communities where they are located and are among America's most accessible health care providers. To learn more, visit www.ncpa.org

