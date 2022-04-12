eCard Systems Expands Gift Card Partnership with Toast as Program Processing Provider

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCard Systems today announced an expanded partnership with Toast, the all-in-one platform for restaurants. eCard Systems originally partnered with Toast in 2019 for online gift card and merchandise ordering and manufacturing services. The new integration adds access to eCard's digital, online and physical gift card transaction processing and program management. This is ideal for Toast restaurants with 2 to 25 locations and especially those with complex gift card needs.

https://pos.toasttab.com/integrations/ecard-systems

eCard Logo (PRNewswire)

"We're excited this integration allows us to expand our role with Toast customers across the board," said eCard CEO Benjamin Berg. "We already serve more than 13,000 Toast customers and look forward to supporting merchants who have more complex needs with gift card program management, transaction processing and financial reporting. Our passion is to make gift cards easy no matter what range of needs a Toast restaurant may have."

Toast's use of both manufacturing and processing services from eCard offers restaurants a more robust and seamless omnichannel gift card experience. Same-day onboarding, transaction reporting, money movement pooling reconciliation, advantageous pricing, personalized support and card and merchandise production are all under one roof with online access, according to Berg.

"With Toast's continued growth, it's imperative we work with partners who deliver services quickly, reliably and keep innovating to improve the customer experience," said Keith Corbin, Director of Business Development at Toast. "Based on its track record since 2019, eCard has proven itself a solid partner who our customers depend on and appreciate. Expanding to include gift card processing was a natural evolution of our relationship."

Toast's restaurant management platform combines point of sale, front of house, back of house, and guest-facing technology that empowers restaurateurs to increase revenue, improve restaurant operations and deliver amazing guest experiences. Together, eCard systems and Toast provide restaurants with robust customer insights, customer loyalty and feedback, highly-targeted multi-channel marketing campaigns and results measured in real revenue.

To learn more about Toast visit www.toasttab.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Toast's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, Toast's ability to deliver innovative solutions, growth opportunities for existing products and the actual benefits of Toast's products for its customers. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "may," 'will," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "predicts" "potential," "continue," or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions about future events which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our ability to successfully execute our business and the effect of uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the industry; the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on September 21, 2021, Toast's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2021, and Toast's subsequent SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is the all-in-one platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a serve (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences.

For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

About eCard Systems

eCard Systems is a premium gift card manufacturer and service provider for more than 100,000 merchants in the restaurant, retail and hospitality industries in the U.S and Canada. The company provides a comprehensive approach to gift card programs and processing with digital gift cards, easy online ordering, U.S.-based manufacturing featuring high quality cards at a good value, all backed by onsite live customer support and innovative merchandising to help merchants extend their brands. The company's proprietary online ordering system features the ability to build and view generic cards online before ordering, upload artwork for custom-designed cards and access to follow-up reporting, including card balances, as cards are sold and used.

For more information, visit www.ecardsystems.com

Media Contact

Terri Knott

tknott@ecardsystems.com

615.440.3228

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eCard Systems