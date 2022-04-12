Becklar Launches Suite of Safety Solutions and Technologies for Enterprise Customers

OGDEN, Utah, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Becklar, the parent company of Freeus and AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, announces the launch of their expanded brand strategy, new website, and their enhanced suite of lifesaving and life enhancing safety solutions and technologies for enterprise customers.

The demand for integrated safety solutions continues to rise given rapid urbanization, heightened demands for protecting associates at work, increases in crime and insurance rates, and the rising costs associated with an aging population. Becklar's integrated suite of personal safety, workforce safety, and connected health and wellness solutions offer new possibilities to serve and protect clients across multiple use cases. Chief Technology Officer, Tyler Tribe, explains, "Becklar's expertise and innovative solutions provide enterprise customers with a one-stop shop for value-added services, ensuring our corporate clients can care for the safety of their employees, customers and their most valued assets."

Becklar's flexible platform of services is supported by award winning devices, an AI-powered engagement solution, and advanced monitoring capabilities that can be easily customized to varied use cases and diverse industries including:

Fire & Security Protection– Award-winning monitoring solutions designed to protect commercial and residential property from fire and theft, 24/7.

Mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) – End-to-end mPERS solution with industry-leading, cellular and Bluetooth-enabled devices that provide two-way communication and help at the push of a button.

Connected Wellness – Proactive devices, apps and engagement solutions to support better health and wellness, gather critical information and automatically connect users with professional monitoring as needed.

Vitals Monitoring – As a component of Connected Wellness, Becklar provides Remote Patient Vitals Monitoring (RPM) software, apps and multipurpose devices that seamlessly integrate with medical devices, care management platforms and clinical call centers to provide proactive healthcare solutions.

Workforce Safety – Flexible, end-to-end enterprise solutions that protect people working alone, at height or in adverse environments via dedicated, customized devices coupled with innovative monitoring apps, that provide immediate help when a fall is detected, abnormal environmental factors are detected, or scheduled check-ins are missed.

Personal Safety – Discrete connected devices and safety apps that protect subscribers by alerting personal contacts or professional monitoring center, when threatening conditions are encountered.

Steve Richards, CEO of Becklar, shared, "We're proud of our expert team and recognized industry leaders who work tirelessly to protect and serve the needs of our clients and subscribers. Becklar associates care deeply about the work that we do and for the individuals we support. Our 'We Care FIRST' company culture attracts amazing talent focused on creating award-winning, innovative solutions that make the world a safer place."

