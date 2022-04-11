World-Renowned Öhlins® Racing Brand Showcasing Latest Suspension Technologies at Legendary Easter Jeep Safari

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The thousands of four-wheel adventure enthusiasts attending this year's Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, will be able to see several of the latest off-road suspension technologies from Tenneco's globally respected Ӧhlins® Racing business.

Ohlins logo (PRNewswire)

Öhlins is making its Moab debut during this year's nine-day Jeep enthusiast event and will be represented by executives of Öhlins Racing USA as well as Robin Vesterlund, the Sweden-based research and development engineer behind the brand's growing portfolio of off-road products.

"We are pleased to continue to expand Öhlins' presence in North America, particularly among dedicated enthusiasts who are looking for the world's finest suspension technologies," said Scott MacDonald, CEO, Öhlins Racing USA. "Our brand is now helping drivers and teams maximize performance at the highest levels of professional racing as well as in the most demanding off-road environments worldwide."

Among the latest Öhlins products for off-roaders are highly advanced shock package for 2007 and newer Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models. Designed for use with lifts ranging from 2" to 5", these shocks feature the brand's rally-proven Progressive Damping System (PDS), also referred to as an internal hydraulic bump stop that protects against bottoming out of the suspension in extreme conditions.

Each shock also includes Ӧhlins' industry-leading pressure balanced design, which prevents cavitation. The two-way independently adjustable compression AND rebound damping, enables drivers to tune their suspensions to a wide range of on- and off-road environments, as well as match the increased weight from accessories and unique wheel/tire packages. Also included are sealed, spherical upper and lower ball joints for precise, low-friction movement and body control.

The Ӧhlins aluminum body shocks utilize piggyback and remote reservoirs connected by three-way, high-pressure stainless-steel hose. The shocks also feature internal hydraulic bump stops, internal check-valve system that separates compression and rebound adjustment, and rear rock guards. The products are covered by a premium, two-year limited warranty.

About Öhlins®

Öhlins Racing has been an integrated part of the motorsport industry as well as the motorcycle and automotive industry for over 45 years. Our focus has always been on high-quality products, service and support, all the way from Formula 1 circuits to the local, national racing events in over 50 distributing countries.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

