LINCOLN MEMORIAL EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE IS BACK: WASHINGTON TRADITION RETURNS IN PERSON

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the venerable annual Easter Sunrise Service returns—live and in-person—to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

At 6:30 AM Sunday, April 17, thousands will gather at the steps of this historic landmark for one of the nation's largest Easter sunrise services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Live music, a crowd of nearly ten thousand worshipers, and a memorable view of the sun rising over the city make this event one of the most unique ways to celebrate Easter Sunday.

Hosted by Capital Church in Vienna, VA, the Easter Sunrise Service is a Washington tradition. It's been featured in The Washington Post and named #5 on the Washingtonian's The Great Washington Bucket List. The interdenominational Christian worship service draws many Washingtonians as well as visitors from all over. Thousands more view the live stream at EasterSunrise.com .

This year, New York Times bestselling author Mark Batterson , Lead Pastor of National Community Church , will be speaking. He is joined by songwriter/worship leader Regi Stone and special musical guest Voices of Lee , an award-winning a cappella group from Lee University, Cleveland, TN.

Presented and produced by Capital Church , its founding pastors, Amos and Sue Dodge, and lead pastors Travis & Tara Goodman , this sunrise service has been a labor of love for 42 years and represents the work of about 100 church volunteers who aim solely to bless the city with this free event.

"At the dawn of Easter morning, from the heart of the city that influences the world, thousands will gather to declare that Christ is risen!" Pastor Dodge, who never dreamed that such a simple idea would grow into an internationally-recognized gathering with nearly 10,000 people in attendance, says, "We will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, and the message will not only ring on the National Mall, it will be heard around the world."

Says organizer Tara Goodman, "Everyone is invited to attend this free event which lasts about one hour. People are encouraged to arrive early as seats fill up fast. The morning is often brisk so be sure to dress warmly and bring a blanket." Directed parking will be provided. Find more information and live stream the service at EasterSunrise.com .

