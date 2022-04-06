Nordic Nanovector ASA publishes Annual Report 2021

OSLO, Norway, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 5 April 2022, the Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA approved the Company's financial statements for 2021. The Company's 2021 Annual Report and ESEF file are attached.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)

Tel: +44 203 928 6900

Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 27 billion by 2029. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3540526/1560405.pdf Nordic Nanovector - Annual Report 2021 https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3540526/1560406.zip NordicNanovectorASA-2021-12-31-en.zip

