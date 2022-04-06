House Rx to Develop Software to Track and Compare Physician Dispensing Quality Metrics for National Cancer Treatment Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House Rx , Inc. a health technology company focused on improving affordability and patient access to specialty medications, announced an agreement with the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA), a coalition of independent community oncology practices organized in a clinically integrated network (CIN), to develop software that provides analytics around the network's physician dispensing quality measures.

House Rx’s technology platform and pharmacy service enable specialty practices to offer medically-integrated dispensing, which means patients can receive both their physician and pharmacy care from one team, collaborating on a unified technology platform. (PRNewswire)

House Rx, which has developed a proprietary technology platform for specialty clinics to integrate specialty medication dispensing into their operations, will develop software for NCTA to extract data from NCTA's clinically integrated network data warehouse and calculate performance against established quality metrics for participating specialty clinics. House Rx will also create user-friendly analytics dashboards for clinics to use in complying with NCTA's CIN quality guidelines and to track and compare their dispensing quality metrics to other participating clinics. At the outset of the partnership, House Rx will develop software for 10 clinical metrics established by NCTA's data use committee.

"Quality metrics are the backbone of value-based contracting agreements important to both employers and commercial payers," said Robert Baird, RN, MSA, President of NCTA. "We are proud to partner with House Rx to deploy its software and give our physician partners deep insights into their quality initiatives, along with using those metrics to demonstrate the value of medically integrated dispensing as well as the value of independent, community oncology to purchasers."

NCTA is led by the Community Oncology Alliance (COA), the only national non-profit organization dedicated solely to advocating for independent, community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. A subsidiary of COA, NCTA has created a clinically integrated network of oncology practices to contract directly with employers and insurers for cancer drugs and services. The goal is to enable self-funded health care purchasers and their covered lives to have access to the high quality, affordable, and locally accessible cancer care.

House Rx, which was founded in 2021 by former Flatiron Health executives Ogi Kavazovic and Tesh Khullar, recently announced it secured $25 million in Series A funding and also signed a partnership agreement with Northwest Medical Specialists, a leading oncology practice with 14 medical oncologists and 14 advanced practice providers caring for patients at seven locations across Washington state.

"Our expertise – both in developing software and helping oncology practices easily implement it – will help NCTA's CIN members demonstrate tremendous value to employers and payers, who are increasingly looking for high-quality oncology practices to manage their cancer care programs," said Tesh Khullar, Co-Founder and President of House Rx. "We're excited to use our expertise to showcase the clinical value of medically integrated dispensing for patients."

About House Rx:

House Rx is a technology-enabled service company focused on making specialty medication more accessible and affordable. We do so by helping clinics dispense specialty medications to their patients in a medically-integrated way using pharmacist expertise and modern technology. By helping physicians and pharmacists collaborate on patient care, we're able to improve patient outcomes, lower the cost of care, and create a better experience for patients and their caregivers.

About NCTA:

The National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA) is a national network of leading, independent community oncology practices that are making cancer care better by enabling self-funded health care purchasers and their covered lives to have access to the high quality, affordable, and locally accessible cancer care. A public benefit corporation, NCTA is solely owned by the Community Oncology Alliance (COA), the only organization dedicated solely to independent, community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. Working with a national network of independent, community oncology practices, NCTA provides information, resources, and education to employers and other stakeholders to improve our nation's cancer care system. Learn more at www.NCTAcancer.com .

