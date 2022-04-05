Windfall Launches New Wealth Screening Capabilities to Supercharge Nonprofit Fundraising and Donor Insights

Critical fundraising insights including career intelligence and wealth data for all US households are now available as part of Windfall's platform offerings.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Windfall Data, Inc. ("Windfall"), the most trusted and accurate provider of wealth intelligence for nonprofits, announced new capabilities that give prospect research and development teams additional insights so they can precisely identify a larger pool of individuals likely to be high value donors and constituents.

While wealth screening is important for any fundraising team, many existing wealth screening solutions on the market deliver data that grows stale over time or lacks in accuracy. Windfall's approach is different, giving nonprofits data that is always up-to-date and precise, so nonprofits can identify, understand, and engage with the right donors and prospects. Built upon this differentiated approach, Windfall has now expanded its offerings to give nonprofits even greater insights into their constituents:

Wealth insights for all levels of wealth , which expands your prospect pool to the full donor pyramid and gives you the tools and insights to engage the right individuals.

Career intelligence, which provides critical context on prospects' ability and likelihood to donate. With up-to-date data on 25+ career and firmographic attributes, such as employer, job title, job start date, and company size, Windfall enhances prospect research efforts to gain a 360-degree view on a constituent.

"Windfall's wealth screening has had a huge impact on our fundraising efforts," said David Peterson, Manager of Data and Analytics at University of Minnesota. "The accuracy and quality of Windfall's data keeps us focused on the right potential donors, and lets us precisely link constituent data across systems and teams. We're excited about Windfall's new enhancements to wealth screening and look forward to our continued partnership with Windfall."

Windfall's wealth intelligence platform works by securely syncing to an existing CRM or constituent database, providing up-to-date insights, and increasing the efficiency of fundraising. By providing precise net worth data, and a multitude of additional wealth and philanthropic data insights, nonprofits can more efficiently identify their most impactful donors & prospects.

"We are thrilled to provide these important capabilities for nonprofits across the country," said Arup Banerjee, CEO & Co-Founder, Windfall. "Our approach to wealth intelligence has always focused on accuracy, which serves as the fundamental foundation for data-driven organizations. With these new offerings, our customers increase the breadth of understanding of constituents that will continue to revolutionize fundraising endeavors and augment machine learning efforts."

About Windfall

Windfall helps nonprofit and commercial organizations make critical strategic decisions by putting their databases in a contextual framework through advanced wealth intelligence, Windfall's proprietary dataset. Powered by AI, Windfall's contextual analytics platform provides a 360-degree view of the database to accelerate workflows and drive better performance. More than 700 organizations use Windfall to identify and engage affluent consumers.

