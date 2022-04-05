VRSim Announces First-of-its-Kind Certified Nursing Assistant Skills VR Simulator

VRNA™ offers users a portable and captivating virtual environment to practice patient care skills, traditionally done in a laboratory setting.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VRSim is pleased to introduce VRNA™, an advanced and fully immersive virtual reality training system that prepares users for both in-person clinical training and the Certified Nursing Assistant ("CNA") state exam. VRNA offers users a portable and captivating virtual environment to practice patient care skills, traditionally done in a laboratory setting. VRNA helps instructors be more efficient during the lab by supplementing their instruction and alleviating split attention during small group activities. It keeps students engaged in lab content while giving them an independent and active learning experience to practice patient care skills in a zero-risk environment.

VRNA engages students with an independent learning experience where they practice care skills in a zero-risk environment

VRNA enhances CNA programs and supports blended career pathways for entry-level healthcare careers. With VRNA, education and workforce development programs will pioneer CNA training incorporating virtual reality labs; a component supportive of diverse student enrollment and is inclusive of varying learning styles. An added benefit of this enhanced instruction is exploring remote virtual CNA classes in rural areas. Equitable learning opportunities for entry-level healthcare careers are at the forefront of our vision.

VRSim has been a champion for work-based learning since the early 2000s, when its technology was first introduced as part of career and technical education. A long-standing and ongoing goal our organization has been to foster successful development of and facilitate more work-based learning opportunities across the globe, harnessing the power of virtual reality technology.

Click here to read more about our early pilot program at the Career Academy of Pella in partnership with WorkSMART Connector in Pella, Iowa.

VRNA is available for pre-order and will be fully deployed for program use in Fall 2022. Learn more at https://vrsim.com/vrna .

About VRSim:

VRSim is a high-demand developer of interactive VR training solutions for skilled trades. VRSim, headquartered in East Hartford, CT, has reimagined industry tradition and developed next-gen training systems for welding, spray painting, construction, manufacturing, and robotics. Their training solutions have been used in programs for high schools, technical colleges, vocational training, and workforce development initiatives. VRSim has partnered with a number of global leaders, including the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, the National Truck Equipment Association, The Boeing Company, Caterpillar, Saint Gobain, and the U.S. Navy. For more information, please visit: https://vrsim.com/ .

