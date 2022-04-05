Vericast to Invest in Digital Marketing Technologies, Hire 250+ to Support Growth

Investments in machine learning, omnichannel platform, universal coupons and more

SAN ANTONIO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cementing its position as a marketing solutions leader, Vericast is investing in advanced technologies, while also hiring for more than 250 new positions across the organization this year. Over half of the jobs are engineering, data science, and product development roles created to support the company's digital marketing technology growth. This significant investment in proprietary marketing innovations and people is the largest to date since the launch of Vericast in 2020.

Pradeep Ittycheria recently joined Vericast as Chief Technology Officer, Digital Marketing & Technology. The entrepreneur and technologist joined Vericast to help develop new digital marketing platforms and capabilities that will fuel the company’s growth. Vericast’s big data scale, mature ad-tech platform, and future new products and solutions attracted him to the company. (PRNewswire)

"When we launched Vericast in early 2020, we did so with the intent to further develop new offerings and evolve our best-in-class technology, data, and services to address immediate client and market needs, changing consumer buying behavior and engagement preferences," said John O'Malley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vericast. "This investment underscores our commitment to bringing new innovations to market, positioning Vericast for the next phase of our growth. With a combined portfolio of new offerings coupled with our existing set of proven solutions which have been driving success for organizations for many years, we will be able to serve clients in ways that no other partner can."

Vericast's technology investment includes several new and enhanced digital marketing innovations available this year aimed at helping clients improve performance, extend their reach, and retain their customers:

Machine Learning Omnichannel Platform: A next-generation machine-learning omnichannel marketing platform designed to help mid-market clients better manage their customer data and continuously improve multi-channel media programs. This industry-first digital platform will be available to clients later this year.





Partner API: A newly engineered set of application programming interface services built to give clients and partners more direct control and access to Vericast's demand-side advertising platform. This proprietary service enables third-party entities to execute media campaigns, retrieve campaign performance, manage invoicing and more. Partner API will be available to clients in Q2.





Enhanced Consumer Graph : Vericast has further strengthened the performance of its award-winning Consumer Graph predictive intelligence technology to include contextual targeting, taking advantage of signals and learnings based on real-time context of a consumer's path to purchase. With contextual targeting capabilities, Vericast clients can now reach consumers in the moment by appearing next to relevant, brand-safe content delivered through a proprietary categorization engine that processes over five million web pages daily. With this technology, clients can message consumers as they consume content such as sports scores, news articles, blog posts and more. Consumer Graph's contextual targeting capability is available to clients now.



Universal Digital Coupons: Vericast is the first marketing solutions company to launch a Universal Coupon solution with store-level redemption insights, precise consumer targeting, and scalable reach. This unmatched combination of capabilities creates new, diverse promotional strategies and distribution opportunities for brands and retailers. Vericast's Universal Coupon solution integrates proprietary consumer behavior data with targeting technology and leverages a digital format designed to offer consumers more freedom of choice to use coupons on their mobile devices at any participating retailer. It is also a more secure, traceable digital coupon format. Vericast will begin test campaigns in Q2 in alignment with retailer acceptance of Universal Coupons.

The more than 250 new positions the company seeks to fill this year include on-site and remote jobs throughout the U.S. in data science, engineering, marketing, finance, manufacturing, and sales, among other functions. The company has a workforce of more than 5,000 employees with thousands of clients across many industries.

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 120 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for thousands of brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions are a part of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.

