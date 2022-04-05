TeamViewer Remote Connectivity and Augmented Reality Solutions Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource as Transactable Offers

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer , a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced Microsoft customers can now purchase TeamViewer's enterprise remote connectivity suite, TeamViewer Tensor, and its enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) platform, TeamViewer Frontline, through Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource. This gives companies an additional channel to buy TeamViewer solutions with existing Microsoft billing procedures.

Customers can go directly to Microsoft AppSource or Azure Marketplace and browse a wide variety of apps that have passed Microsoft's security and compatibility testing. Here, one can also find TeamViewer solutions now and buy them within a few clicks. This process can greatly simplify procurement of TeamViewer solutions for Microsoft customers. They can buy TeamViewer Tensor or Frontline and apply 100 percent of the purchase towards their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), adding even more value to Microsoft investments.

TeamViewer integrates into various leading Microsoft solutions: TeamViewer's remote access, control and support capabilities are integrated into Microsoft Intune, Teams and Dynamics 365, Azure is used for single-sign-on into TeamViewer solutions and TeamViewer Frontline runs on Microsoft HoloLens.

"We've developed and maintained deep integration between TeamViewer and Microsoft solutions for many years now," says Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President of Business Development at TeamViewer. "We share a joint vision for the future of work and the digital transformation of business, from remote IT support to assisting frontline workers with AR-based step-by-step instructions on wearable devices. Transacting from Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource will help our joint customers speed up their purchasing process by adding TeamViewer to their existing Azure bill. It is great that we can provide customers a way to get the most business value out of their Microsoft consumption commitments."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome TeamViewer to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace and AppSource offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

You can find TeamViewer in Microsoft AppSource here and Azure Marketplace here. For more information about TeamViewer's remote access, control and support solutions, go here, and to learn about TeamViewer Frontline, go here.

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

