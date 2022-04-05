Summitas Wins Private Asset Management's 2022 "Best Technology Platform for Family Offices" Award

Innovative client portals provide a single point of access for secure collaboration.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, an innovative platform for secure, online client portals for family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses, has been named "Best Technology Platform for Family Offices" by Private Asset Management magazine (PAM) at the 2022 PAM Awards.

As the leading industry publication, PAM hosts the prestigious award ceremony to recognize the top advisors and service providers in wealth and private asset management, distinguishing those with particular merit and commitment to excellence and innovation. Selected by a panel of expert judges, nominees undergo an extensive review process.

"Summitas increases engagement and retention by providing a singular online presence for organizing, protecting, and sharing financial, legal, and collaborative information," said Dan Gregerson, Summitas Executive Chairman. "Summitas delivers branded portals that extend online identity through controlled access to sensitive material with point-and-click simplicity. We're delighted to have PAM and their panel of experts recognize us again this year."

Professionals and families need timely access to information from many sources. Summitas Platform® features a scalable, secure, and fault-tolerant engagement platform that hosts any of over 25 solution-specific apps. It was created as a vendor-neutral solution to address the exponential growth of specialized systems and granular services, increasing operational complexity in the Wealth Industry.

Summitas was founded in 2007 by a leading American family, Silicon Valley software entrepreneurs, and Wealth Industry veterans. Today, we serve many of the largest and best-known family offices, multi-family offices, RIAs, and law firms.

With offices in New York City and Charlotte, we've won awards in every category required to increase engagement for client-facing businesses. Our center of gravity is security. Our mission is to provide exceptional service and measurable value.

