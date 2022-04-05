Sold-Out Coaches vs. Cancer Dinner hosted by University of Illinois Coach Brad Underwood, and special guests, Kansas Head Coach Bill Self and the legendary Illini Lon Kruger

Over 1,100 Supporters to join Underwood and Former University of Illinois Coaches Lon Kruger, Bill Self to Support the Charity's "Kickin' Cancer" Event

GORDYVILLE, Ill., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society's University of Illinois Coaches vs. Cancer Dinner and Auction on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, has sold out. With the significant interest in helping us meet our goal of raising more awareness about the charity's vision of a world free from this terrible disease, limited access will be available for press/media to attend the "Kickin' Cancer" event .

Coaches vs. Cancer is a 25-year+ collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) that empowers coaches, their teams, and communities to unite to save more lives from cancer. The April 12th event in downstate IL will be a unique evening of sports talk, tasty food, guest speaker Coach Underwood, special appearances by coaches Lon Kruger and Bill Self - whose team KU beat UNC on Monday night winning the 2022 NCAA Tournament - the largest comeback in championship history - live and silent auctions, and more!

The American Cancer Society - the largest private, not-for-profit funder of cancer research in the U.S. - has invested more than $4 billion since 1946. Although 1.5 million lives have been saved in the US in the past two decades, Kickin' Cancer - with the support of the three coaches - aims to finish the fight against every cancer in every community.

Contact mandie.ernst@cancer.org immediately if your media company plans to attend Kickin' Cancer.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, working to ensure individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.

About Coaches vs. Cancer

Coaches vs. Cancer is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) empowering coaches, their teams, and communities to unite to save more lives from cancer. This program leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of basketball coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs.

Media Contact:

Angela Stacy

angela.stacy@cancer.org

View original content:

SOURCE American Cancer Society in Illinois