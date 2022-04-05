Rally House Celebrates KU Jayhawks National Championship

LENEXA, Kan., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth time in school history, the University of Kansas Jayhawks Men's Basketball team are National Champions! Last night, Bill Self and the Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 72 – 69 to bring another national title to Lawrence. Rally House celebrated alongside all KU fans after the win with Officially Licensed Kansas Jayhawks National Champions gear and opened all Kansas City, Topeka and Lawrence locations early this morning, providing the best selection of KU National Champions merchandise to fans.

The relationship between Rally House and KU fans goes back for over 30 years when Rally House was starting out as Kansas Sampler. KU has grown from the first team Kansas Sampler carried to a cornerstone of Rally House. Now with 14 locations throughout the KC metro and three stores in Lawrence, Rally House is the Official Gameday Store of Kansas Athletics and is known as the premier destination to shop Jayhawks gear. Shop over 5,000 Kansas Jayhawks styles in-store and online at https://rallyhouse.com/b/kansas-jayhawks.

Rally House was ready with National Championship product and eager to open their doors to fans this morning following the victory. "It's all just so exciting! When fans walk into a Rally House it's a party, and with our selection of diverse product every fan can find what they're looking for," said Owner and Founder Peg Liebert. "We are fans just like our customers which makes the experience that much better," Liebert added.

When shopping the Jayhawks National Champions assortment with Rally House, customers will find the most popular styles such as the Official Locker Room tee seen on players and coaches cutting down the nets, sweatshirts, jackets, hats, drinkware and much more. Also, exclusive styles from Rally House's private label RALLY Brand™ will be available.

Shop Kansas Jayhawks National Champion gear online now at https://www.rallyhouse.com/b/kansas-jayhawks/o/national-champions. For updates follow Rally House KC on Instagram and Twitter.

