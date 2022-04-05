proteanTecs to Host Leading Industry Experts for Panel Discussion on the Changing Landscape of Automotive Electronics

HAIFA, Israel, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader in deep data analytics solutions for electronics health and performance monitoring, has announced they will be hosting a virtual panel discussion on The Changing Landscape of Automotive Electronics on April 12 at 9:00 am (PST).

‍The automotive industry is undergoing a seismic shift. Supply chain constraints, software defined architectures, functional safety requirements, and the changing dynamics between OEMs, Tier 1s and semiconductor companies, are driving the industry to seek innovative ways to approach new challenges.

﻿Hear from industry experts:

- Dr. Peter Mertens, Automotive Industry Veteran and Tech-Investor

- Dean Bushey, Vice President, Global Social Innovation Business at Hitachi

- Stephen Kosonocky, Senior Fellow at Uhnder

- Gal Carmel, GM Automotive at proteanTecs

The panel will be moderated by Grayson Brulte, co-founder of Brulte & Company.

﻿﻿The webinar will examine the following topics:

Beyond the current supply vs. demand problem

The changing relationships between OEMs, Tier 1s, and Semiconductors

How the industry can develop a standardization of language

How software defined architecture is changing automotive electronics

The next generation of vehicle architecture

Advanced electronics as a driver for safety profiles

To join the free event register here

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

