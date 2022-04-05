THE MOST IMPORTANT INNOVATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES IN SUSTAINABLE FOOD PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY CHAIN OPTIMIZATION, TO BE FEATURED AT THIS YEAR'S FOOD EDGE SUMMIT - REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Food Edge connects leading food innovators and creates collaboration opportunities to advance the food and agriculture industries.

BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Branchfood , the premier convenor of food innovators and entrepreneurs, will host its fifth annual Food Edge taking place May 3rd-5th, 2022. With participants from around the world, the summit will spark conversation and catalyze strategic connections to propel the food and agricultural industries forward. By convening the industry's leading minds, this curated, online gathering will catalyze the industry's effort to create long-term value across the supply chain and increase food production, all while conserving our natural resources.

"Strategic partnerships and collaboration between innovators, experts, and corporate food companies are key to accelerating food system transformation. Food Edge is the best place to learn about innovation at the forefront of the food industry and meet others who can help support your development goals," said Food Edge conference Founder, Lauren Abda.

The food and agricultural industries are at a critical inflection point. It is a time of enormous innovation and excitement, but also significant food insecurity and uncertainty. Food Edge provides a platform for aspiring founders, corporate executives, experts, investors, and country representatives to learn from and forge connections with innovators who are developing solutions to our greatest food system challenges. This year's conference will focus on innovations relating to sustainability, nutrition, consumer trends, and technology. Topics include but are not limited to:

Agricultural Adaptation and Collaboration in Times of Climate Change

Controlled Environments and Aquaculture for Sustained Food Production

Proteins of the Future to Feed a Growing Population

Mutually Beneficial Food and Retailing: For the Planet and the People

Supply Chain Technologies to Achieve Resiliency Across Sectors

Nutrition Innovation in Time of Rapid Changes

Food Edge participants will experience three days of education, ideation, and community building with virtual content sessions led by pioneers from around the world. The event will also include virtual networking and breakout sessions, an in-person 'Happy Hour' at the Sam Adams Boston Taproom on Tuesday, May 3rd at 6 PM EST, and an in-person 'Watch Party' at the Silicon Valley Bank's offices in Downtown Boston on Wednesday, May 4th.

The line-up of speakers include prominent business leaders, inventors, retailers, and investors including, but not limited to:

Phil Taylor , Global Open Innovation Lead, Bayer

Megan Nunes , Founder, Bountiful

Julianne Stelmaszyk , Director of Food Strategy, Rhode Island Commerce

James Petrie , CEO, Nourish Ingredients

Dariush Mozaffarian , Dean, Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy

Luda Kopeikina, Investment Director, DSM Venturing

Priyanka Srinivas , Founder, Live Green Co

Sam Hseng-Hung Hsu , Executive VP Strategic Planning, Ecolab

Henry Gordon-Smith , Founder & CEO, Agritecture

Ian Miller , Chief Development Officer, Pairwise

Sponsors include Branch Venture Group, Silicon Valley Bank, FRESH Communications, The Boston Beer Company, Motus Experiential, Yes! Apples, Consulate General of Canada in Boston, Incredible Foods.

To learn more, or to register for this year's summit, visit the Food Edge event page. https://www.foodedge.co/2022-summit

About Branchfood

Branchfood is a launchpad for food innovation. By bringing together all corners of the industry through curated events, investments, shared workspaces, and advisory support, Branchfood connects innovators and fosters growth to transform the future of food. With headquarters in Boston, Branchfood catalyzes the connections among food founders, experts and corporate leaders, accelerating the key partnerships that will transform the future of food. Learn more at Branchfood.com .

Carole Sioufi

Branchfood

carole@branchfood.com

(617) 320-7440

