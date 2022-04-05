Liquid MarketPlace Raises $10 Million, Unveils New Era in Collectible Ownership and Trading

New platform tokenizes physical collectibles which can be bought, sold and traded, making it possible for anyone to own a piece of the world's rarest items

First items up for grabs include a 7 figure Lebron James Exquisite Autographed Jersey Patch Rookie Card and a million-dollar PSA 8 Pikachu Illustrator Card, among other high valued items

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid MarketPlace, a large-scale platform where people can buy, sell, own, and trade portions of rare collectibles in real-time, launched today. Powered by blockchain and crypto technology, the platform offers a new way for collectors of every demographic to purchase pieces of rare, high-valued items with both crypto and government-backed fiat currencies, by turning physical items into tokens that can be traded 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Founded by expert collectors, Ryan Bahadori, Amin Nikdel and YouTube personality, Logan Paul, Liquid MarketPlace offers a curated selection of high valued, unobtainable items, and is the only trading platform of its kind to offer a truly democratic approach to collecting via its voting page which empowers users by giving them control over their ownership.

"Liquid MarketPlace was born out of a mutual passion for collecting. We wanted to create a platform that would level the playing field so that anyone with a similar passion for collecting, regardless of demographic, would be able to own a portion of these amazing assets," said Ryan Bahadori, Co-Founder and CEO of Liquid MarketPlace. "By tokenizing physical items we are able to transform the collecting process, offering even the smallest collector ownership opportunities. Also, by operating our platform on the highly used and decentralized Ethereum blockchain, we've eliminated the potential for fraudulent ownership claims, something that is growing more important as collecting becomes even more popular."

All items will initially be available in the Offerings tab within Liquid MarketPlace where collectors can purchase partial ownership. Subsequently, owners can buy, sell, and trade their ownership interests, 24/7, in the Pro Exchange within the platform, with other users. The platform also uses gamification technology that enables collectors to rise in platform rank, creating an engaging experience for all its users. "All assets have their own individual token that collectors buy and sell. The supply of the token is fixed and can never be changed. Buying a token gives you genuine ownership over that asset," adds Mr. Bahadori.

With the initial drop being focused primarily on high valued trading cards, Liquid MarketPlace plans to introduce new categories of collectibles in the next 2-3 months as it expands its user base globally. At launch, ownership of the following items is being offered:

Logan Paul's Personal WOTC Pokémon 1 st Edition Base Set Booster Box

PSA 8 Pikachu Illustrator

2013 - 14 National Treasures #130 G. Antetokounmpo Autographed Jersey Patch Rookie Card

2009 - 10 National Treasures #206 Stephen Curry Autographed Jersey Patch Rookie Card

2003 - 04 Exquisite Collection #78 Lebron James Autographed Jersey Patch Rookie Card

2009 UD Exquisite Collection #23 Michael Jordan One of One Autographed Jersey Patch Card

NFT – Crypto Punk #6837

All physical items entering Liquid MarketPlace are carefully inspected for authenticity, photographed and insured, and then stored safely in a bank-grade 3rd party vault, owned and managed by the third party, where they remain. The vault is audited by MNP on a quarterly basis to verify assets on the platform are within the vault, these reports are then published on the platform. Liquid MarketPlace takes no ownership interest in any of the tokens or the underlying collectible, but rather provides a technical solution allowing tokenization and secondary trading of joint ownership interests. Liquid MarketPlace is designed to encourage thriving secondary markets for tokens but will take no action with the specific intent of increasing the value of any particular token.

Liquid MarketPlace has raised CA$10 million in funding to date and are poised to begin their Series B round in the coming weeks. The company is advised by a number of experienced professionals, including Jeff Levin, Entertainment Executive and Talent Manager; Buster Scher, Collectibles Expert; Jeremy Padawar, Industry Veteran; Rich Antoniello, Former CEO and Founder of COMPLEX Media; Marketing Titan, Rob Segal; and Steve Aoki, 2x Grammy-Nominated Artist/DJ/Producer.

"We have built the world's best collector platform for everything from trading cards to fine art and other types of coveted items," added Mr. Bahadori. "We can't wait for collectors to experience it."

About Liquid MarketPlace

Liquid MarketPlace is a platform that facilitates co-ownership of high-valued collectibles, including Pokémon and sports cards. Through Liquid MarketPlace, anyone can own a piece of some of the rarest collectibles in the world – items that are usually accessible only to ultra-wealthy individuals. The platform democratizes the collectible ownership experience. It was founded in February 2021 and currently has offices in Toronto, ON and Miami, FL.

For more information, visit https://www.liquidmarketplace.io/.

