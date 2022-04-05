Jeremiah's Italian Ice Celebrates 26 Years and the Opening of its 50th Franchise Location

Rapidly Expanding Italian Ice Franchise Remains a Frozen Force in the QSR Dessert Space as Q2 Begins

ORLANDO, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice – the hottest franchise in the frozen dessert category – is continuing its rapid growth throughout the country and celebrating its 26th anniversary this April as well as the milestone opening of its 50th franchise location with help from their devoted franchisees in Asheville, North Carolina. The brand, which has seen tremendous success throughout the last 20+ years, is proud to say that they are continuing to find new ways to innovate as a company, bolstering growth.

"We are all so proud of the work that we have done to help make Jeremiah's the amazing frozen dessert franchise that it is," said Nicole DiPietro, Vice President of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "Our goal every step of the way is to create smiles and bring joy to every community that we enter. I am pleased to say that for the last 26 years, we have done just that and will continue to do so for the next 26 years and beyond."

Since its franchising launch in 2019, Jeremiah's has awarded more than 240 units across 102 franchise groups and has increased its footprint by more than 200% with 68 units and counting now operational across 7 states. Jeremiah's has introduced new franchise programs and initiatives to help current and future franchisees succeed with their new business ventures. These programs and initiatives have helped to propel Jeremiah's Italian Ice into the national spotlight, gaining recognition from Entrepreneur Magazine as well as Nation's Restaurant News for their achievements as a dominant franchise business.

For all of the hard work and determination, Jeremiah's has been awarded multiple honors since launching the franchise program, putting them not only in the dessert industry spotlight but in the national franchise and QSR spotlight as well. At the start of 2022 alone, Jeremiah's has been awarded four Entrepreneur 500 awards which include being named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list and also identified as the #3 Top Food Franchises in Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts, a Top New and Emerging Franchise, and a Fastest Growing Franchisee, In addition, Vice President of Jeremiah's Italian Ice, Nicole DiPietro, was recently named one of Nation's Restaurant News' Most Influential Restaurant Executives Across the Country.

"2021 was a year of resilience, introspection, and gratitude," stated CEO and Founder of Jeremiah's Italian Ice Jeremy Litwack. "It was a year of putting our heads down and continuing to challenge ourselves to overcome unforeseen obstacles. Fortunately, this has led to unprecedented growth for our brand that drove us into the national spotlight in 2022. I am so proud of our team and the incredible work that they have done and continue to do. These awards are just validation for the ideas and principles that we founded this company on as well as the strong-minded individuals that continue to make Jeremiah's the outstanding brand that we had envisioned from its creation."

For 2022, the brand has launched a new Franchisee Advisory Council to help current and prospective franchisees start this new business journey. Its mission is to assist franchisees by getting their location up, running, and profitable while providing continued support and advice whenever they may need it. The brand also did something out of the ordinary this year to show appreciation for its devoted franchisees. In February of 2022, the brand hosted its First Annual Franchise Frog Squad Operations Summit. The summit, which included franchise owners from all over the United States, also hosted store managers and any other franchise partners listed on their franchise agreements. It was the brand's biggest gathering yet, and they are excited to see how many frog squad members attend the next one.

"Coming out of the tail end of a global pandemic, we wanted to show appreciation for the dedication and continued excellence of our franchisees," said Nicole DiPietro. "This paired with our new Franchisee Advisory Council, we wanted to create a helpful resource for our franchisees to get them off the ground and running while answering any and all questions they may have throughout the process of opening their location. We want our franchisees to feel appreciated and valued and I hope they can see how admired they are."

The brand is excited to announce that they have opened 8 new units in the first quarter of 2022 with a total of 45 anticipated to open in 2022. Jeremiah's now operates in FL, AZ, GA, TX, LA, SC & NC with additional units planned for Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama, and Nevada. In addition, the brand was able to sign four additional area rep groups in 2022, with a total commitment of 148 units in the markets of Dallas, Houston, Alabama/Mississippi, and Eastern Tennessee.

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 68 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

