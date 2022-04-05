INTROHIVE NOW AVAILABLE ON MICROSOFT APPSOURCE

Introhive Announces Microsoft Collaboration to Help Customers Improve Productivity, Build Deeper Relationships, Increase Client Retention and Drive Revenue

FREDERICTON, NB, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the fastest-growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, today announced the availability of Introhive for Dynamics 365 on Microsoft AppSource , an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Introhive's end-to-end platform will help organizations using Dynamics 365 increase overall platform adoption and data accuracy while boosting sales efficiency and revenue. When organizations deploy Introhive for Dynamics 365, they'll be able to benefit from capabilities including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data automation to help users improve productivity to build deeper relationships, drive more revenue, and increase client retention.

In an increasingly complex business environment where quality relationship mapping is a critical differentiator for organizations trying to stay competitive, customers rely on well-integrated, AI-powered solutions like Introhive to enhance their Dynamics 365 CRM workflows and unlock hidden revenue opportunities. Introhive's customer intelligence solution will continue to help Microsoft customers optimize their productivity and performance.

It's been reported that up to 69% of all CRM projects fail*, which is a problem Introhive uncovered early on. Companies not using CRM to its potential, relationship data not being mapped internally, and a lack of insight into actionable data were all opportunities Introhive identified and built a platform dedicated to helping client-facing teams overcome. Leveraging proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence to provide automatic updates to companies' sales and client data, communications and behavior, Introhive provides teams with actionable insights on one of their organizations' most important focus areas: growing customer relationships and generating more sales.

With Introhive for Dynamics 365, organizations are now able to unlock evergreen CRM data to operate more efficiently and accelerate earnings. Introhive's rich relationship data fuels Microsoft Power BI to create insight-packed visualizations to help make informed business decisions that drive business forward, including white space and lonely client analysis.

Stuart Cassie , Vice President of Sales at Hitachi Solutions Europe , has deployed the combined Introhive/Microsoft solution.

"Initially we brought in 12 months of historic data on our contacts, which immediately identified those missing from CRM and contacts which had updated information that we could apply," said Cassie. "The implementation was painless, quick and training was minimal. The continued use of Introhive has led to better quality data, proactively provided business insight, unearthed valuable connections and allowed us to manage our relationships with clients and suppliers more effectively. Little effort, high reward!"

Building on a fully functional Dynamics 365 integration, this new Introhive and Microsoft integration will make it easier for organizations to benefit from the immense benefits of customer intelligence on Dynamics 365.

"Introhive's integration with Microsoft solidifies our goal of adding tremendous value for our prospects and customers," said Diana Sapienza , Introhive's Global Head Strategic Alliances & Partnerships. "With the prominence of Microsoft in the global business community, they are a natural partner for us. Over the coming months and years, we're excited to keep building on this relationship and serving organizations who are using tools in the Microsoft ecosystem."

Toby Bowers , General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft said, "We're happy to welcome Introhive to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Introhive for Dynamics 365 to help customers meet their needs faster."

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, with the single largest deployment of its kind in the world. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards , 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North America Awards , 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards , and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has grown to 350+ employees with 10 global office locations, supporting 250,000+ customers in over 90 different countries around the world. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

