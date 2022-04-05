GrowPath Law Firm Case Management Software Company Partners With Leader in Intake Strategy

DURHAM, N.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, provider of industry-leading legal case management software for law firms, has teamed up with nationally recognized legal intakes expert and consultant Chris Mullins, also known as the "Phone Sales Doctor." Mullins has written and spoken extensively on law firm lead conversion, and she is founder and CEO of the Intake Academy which has helped more than 200 law firms convert more prospects into clients.

GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman said, "We are excited to partner with Chris to further strengthen our client deliveries. Her laser-like focus on creating a better client experience and relationship-building will enable us to help our clients optimize GrowPath's intake tools and capabilities."

GrowPath was designed and built for high-volume firms and has unmatched intake tools, such as smart questionnaires and reminders, patented lead scoring, BuzzwordsTM prompts for finding lucrative mass torts, and powerful search capabilities – all designed to help law firms convert more leads into clients.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.



