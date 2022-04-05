Crazy Aaron's and The Toy Foundation Partner to Launch a Limited-Edition Thinking Putty to Support Ukrainian Children

All proceeds raised will go to the families and children who have been directly impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Aaron's, the creators of innovative products that inspire curiosity, has launched a limited-edition Play it Forward Thinking Putty® in partnership with The Toy Foundation (TTF) where all proceeds will directly support the millions of children and families impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Available in TTF's signature orange with playful purple sparkles, it will be sold exclusively on CrazyAarons.com through April 22, 2022.

"At Crazy Aaron's, we are deeply passionate about doing everything we can to inspire, educate, and delight children all over the world, especially those in need. We are proud to partner with The Toy Foundation to help the families and children in Ukraine who are enduring unimaginable circumstances," said Aaron Muderick, Founder & Executive Chair of Crazy Aaron's and Board Member of TTF. "We know we can count on our incredible customer base for their support in raising the money to deliver essential supplies and toys to provide some comfort and relief. Every purchase makes a difference!"

TTF's mission is to serve and support children everywhere, especially those under stress and in dire situations across the country and globe. Last month, TTF launched a toy industry-wide relief effort to unite companies and individuals and further our collective support for Ukraine. To date, the relief effort has raised more than $2.7 million in monetary and product donations from the industry, including Crazy Aaron's. Since its inception in 2003, TTF has provided $225 million in toys to more than 26 million deserving children and families in underserved communities around the world.

"Thank you, Crazy Aaron's for your partnership and support for the millions of children and families displaced by the war in Ukraine. The gift of play offers extraordinary physical, emotional, and educational benefits; it is because of leaders like you that The Toy Foundation can offer support where it is needed most and try to bring a smile to the faces of these children," said Pamela Mastrota, Executive Director of The Toy Foundation.

Similar to all other Crazy Aaron's award-winning Thinking Putty® products, this limited-edition putty with TTF helps build hand and finger strength through a tactile play experience with unique, unexpected properties and provides relaxing, yet stimulating interaction for anyone with sensory integration issues. The putty is non-toxic, won't dry out, and won't leave a sticky or slippery residue on your fingers, so it's great for stretching, molding, bouncing, tearing, popping, and playing by kids and adults alike.

Crazy Aaron's Play it Forward Thinking Putty with The Toy Foundation is available now at crazyaarons.com.

To learn more about The Toy Foundation's work, visit toyfoundation.org.

About The Toy Foundation www.toyfoundation.org The Toy Foundation (TTF) is a 501 (c)3 children's charity whose mission is to provide philanthropic support and the vital commodity of play to children and families in need, across the country and globe. TTF's donations represent the charitable works of TTF and the toy industry. Last year, TTF provided $360K in cash grants to nearly 4 million children severely impacted by the pandemic. Since its inception in 2003, TTF's signature Toy Bank has provided $225 million in toys to more than 26 million underserved children coping with serious illness, enduring temporary home placements in the foster care system, living with domestic violence, and/or dealing with natural disasters. TTF is also broadening its mission to provide grant funding to children's hospitals to encourage healing through play and to foster a diverse and inclusive culture and pipeline of talent for the toy industry.

About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $98.6 billion, and represents hundreds of companies including manufacturers, retailers, licensors, and others who are involved in the youth entertainment industry. Its manufacturing members account for 93% of U.S. toy and game sales driving the annual $38.2 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play. As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair New York; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

About Crazy Aaron's www.crazyaarons.com

A world leader and innovative company in creative play, Crazy Aaron's has been making genuine Thinking Putty® since 1998. Founder, Crazy Aaron, has continued to trailblaze within the toy industry by establishing new product lines and brands to inspire curiosity and wonder to people of all ages! Known for creating the best putty on earth, Crazy Aaron's has also reinvented a childhood classic with Land of Dough®. Land of Dough® is play dough reimagined! Handcrafted from natural ingredients and considered the most sustainable dough on the planet. All Crazy Aaron's products are made with safe, nontoxic, top-quality materials and ingredients right on Main Street, USA in Norristown, PA.

To learn more visit www.crazyaarons.com or follow us on social media @thinkingputty and @landofdough.

View original content:

SOURCE The Toy Foundation