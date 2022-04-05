Clayton® to Plant More than Two Million Trees in 2022 in Partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation

The home builder is planting two trees for every estimated tree used for home construction in 2021

MARYVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton , a national builder of off-site and site-built homes, and the Arbor Day Foundation® , the largest non-profit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, have launched a significant partnership to plant 2.33 million trees* in forests around the country, helping to restore vital ecosystems, foster biodiversity, improve water and air quality and combat climate change.

"To have a new partner like Clayton come in from the outset with a desire to plant more than 2.3 million trees is inspiring," said Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation. "That level of commitment shows that they get it. Our climate, our environment, and our planet need trees more than ever, and it's going to take partners like Clayton with real courage and vision if we're going to solve these big issues."

Clayton will plant two trees for every estimated tree used to build a Clayton home in 2021*. Planting projects will take place to help restore and revitalize critical ecosystems and habitats in Georgia, Pacific Northwest Watersheds, Michigan State lands and at Tyndall Air Force Base. Trees are a vital component of our planet's wellbeing, helping ecosystems flourish and strengthening a region's overall health.

"Clayton is dedicated to improving lives and building a better tomorrow," said Kevin Clayton, Clayton CEO. "For our team, this means building more than 60,000 homes with energy efficient features for families across the U.S. in 2021, while doing good in our local communities. Planting these trees with the Arbor Day Foundation will help rejuvenate forest ecosystems to support the communities we serve."

Arbor Day Foundation planting projects include:

Georgia : Longleaf pine, once the dominant tree species in the South, has now dwindled to cover only small patches of land. That loss of ecosystem has devastated the nearly 600 animal and plant species that depend on it. These trees will be planted in the southern region, helping to reduce forest fragmentation and protecting endangered wildlife.







Pacific Northwest Watersheds: The watersheds of the Pacific Northwest are a potent source of life. Over time, deforestation, flood control measures and irrigation have degraded these important rivers – and record-level heat waves and wildfires have worsened the crisis significantly. Planting trees along the Lower Columbia, Willamette, Upper Willamette, North Santiam, South Santiam, McKenzie, and Spokane rivers helps restore these vital watersheds.







Michigan State Lands : This project will replant native Jack pines and red pines to help return the area to its natural state. As the forests mature, they will provide a wide variety of ecosystem services, but most importantly, these trees mean forests across Michigan will see improved habitat for a wide variety of wildlife.







Tyndall Air Force Base: In 2018, Category 5 hurricane Michael caused major wind and surge damage — including 12,000 acres of mature trees that were snapped in half. A healthy longleaf pine ecosystem will help improve habitat for two federally listed plant species as well as wildlife species.

"Clayton's purpose extends beyond the homes we build to the planet we call home - it includes creating a better future through responsible building practices and impactful philanthropic partnerships," said William Jenkins, Clayton Home Building Group® Director of Environment and Sustainability. "It is our responsibility as a builder to drive change in our industry. This partnership allows us to re-examine our role as home builders and expand the scope of our environmental efforts. Our reforestation efforts will contribute to clean air and water, combat climate change, and support the communities we serve today and in the future."

Clayton team members understand the decisions we make today will impact the lives of those 50 years from now. The same goes for the communities where we work, where our homeowners live and where forests grow. Visit the Clayton and The Arbor Day Foundation webpage to learn more about how this partnership will create a legacy of trees for years to come.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2021, Clayton built 60,701 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway® company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

CrossMod is a trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

*Based on two trees planted by the Arbor Day Foundation for every estimated tree used in our home building process in the previous year; assuming estimated board feet used at 754 board feet per tree and average square footage of our homes built by type. Arbor Day Foundation is a registered service mark of Arbor Day Foundation Corporation.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org .

