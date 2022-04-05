AIRCARBON X GELSON'S ON A MISSION: AIRCARBON Launches at Gelson's to Help Replace Plastic

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newlight Technologies, Inc. (Newlight) and Gelson's Markets (Gelson's) today announced the launch of AIRCARBON foodware at all Gelson's locations in California, advancing our mission to help end the accumulation of plastic in the environment in this generation.

AIRCARBON was born out of 10 years of research to replace plastic with a naturally-occurring material that feels like plastic but is made by life. The AIRCARBON molecule, also known as PHB, is made naturally in every ecosystem on Earth, including in trees, animals, and the human body. AIRCARBON is made at Newlight's manufacturing facility by mimicking a process found in the ocean, now at scale in California.

AIRCARBON is plastic-free, requires no food crops for production, contains no forever chemicals (no BPAs, no phthalates, and no PFAS), and is certified carbon-negative basis by SCS Global Services, reducing the net amount of carbon in the air through production. AIRCARBON can be melted and formed into parts, such as foodware, that are smooth and strong, providing a unique combination for environmentally-friendly foodware: the performance benefits of plastic with the environmental benefits of a plastic-free, naturally-occurring material.

"We believe we must end the flow of plastics into the ocean in this generation," said Mark Herrema, CEO of Newlight. "For us, that means making sustainable products that people love and that also work for the environment. This launch is the culmination of over 18 years of hard work by many dedicated people, and we couldn't be more excited to launch with Gelson's as a partner."

There will be five initial AIRCARBON foodware products at Gelson's:

24 AIRCARBON knives ($4.49)

24 AIRCARBON spoons ($4.49)

24 AIRCARBON forks ($4.49)

24 AIRCARBON mixed utensils ($4.49)

50 AIRCARBON wrapped straws ($3.29)

About Gelson's



Gelson's currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson's Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Their high standards – for quality, value, and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail – define the ultimate grocery and prepared foods shopping experience. Gelson's in-house experts know Southern California's lifestyle and are driven to find only the best foods and exclusive values for their customers. Gelson's is particularly known for Chef-prepared signature recipes and flavorful hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements and a convenient selection of the highest quality and hard-to-find grocery items. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at https://gelsons.com.

About Newlight



Newlight was founded in 2003 to help end plastic pollution and climate change in this generation. Over 10 years of research, Newlight learned how to mimic a process that occurs in the ocean to make AIRCARBON: a material made by life that is plastic-free, high-performance, and carbon-negative, that can be used to replace plastic in segments ranging from foodware to fashion. Made in Southern California, AIRCARBON is certified carbon-negative by Carbon Trust and SCS Global Services, and AIRCARBON has been named "Biomaterial of the Year" by the Nova Institute and "Technology Pioneer" by The World Economic Forum. Learn more at www.newlight.com.

