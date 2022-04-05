Win Stuff
7 Lives of Sara Blanchard, Festival Winner

Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

HOLLYWOOD, Calif, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations to the Director, Kevin Ruiz; Composer, Kenji Ueda; Production Designer, Misel Chrysafo; the talent and crew for The 7 Lives of Sara Blanchard as it continues to pick up awards at film festivals across the U.S. and internationally.

The film won the Best Drama Award at Short CineFest in 2021, along with the Gold Award at the Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival this year, the Best of Category award at the Golden Sparrow International Film Festival and the Best Comedy Short Film at the Hollywood Gold Awards.

