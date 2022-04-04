Perforce Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Cloud Testing and IDC MarketScape Report for Mobile Testing and Digital Quality

As organizations shift to testing in and for the cloud, and focus mobile quality, they look to leaders with the expertise and track record to guide secure digital transformation at scale

MINNEAPOLIS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced today they are a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Testing 2022 Vendor Assessment - Empowering Business Velocity (doc #US47097221, March 2022) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Testing and Digital Quality 2022 Vendor Assessment — Enabling Multimodal Dynamism for Digital Innovation (doc # #US47097321, March 2022).

The IDC MarketScape for Cloud Testing report evaluated 24 vendors based on IDC MarketScape's evaluation of evolving market demand and user assessments. According to the report, "cloud testing excellence for this research must encompass strong capabilities for testing of applications in the cloud and cloud test infrastructure management and dynamic provisioning, SaaS options for ASQ [Automated Software Quality], and testing of target cloud applications."

Perforce's suite of Automated Software Quality applications includes Perfecto, BlazeMeter, Klocwork, and Helix ALM. The Perforce ASQ suite includes comprehensive continuous testing capabilities including functional, performance, security, safety, compliance testing, and API testing and monitoring. Other significant capabilities include test data, virtual services, and AI-driven analytics across mobile, web, and other platforms. Combined, these features help teams improve collaboration by matching all types of personas via support for leading open-source frameworks and low-code test creation. The Cloud Testing report states:

"Perforce purpose builds its products to help enable DevOps at scale. Designed to support large, distributed teams, Perforce's products support large code bases and substantial numbers of concurrent users. Perforce's products also can handle complex use cases, such as more complicated mobile testing scenarios in Perfecto or testing and monitoring abstruse APIs in BlazeMeter. Perforce approaches testing with the assumption that it should fit within a customer's existing workflows, designing products to embed into the CI/CD pipeline using open APIs and standards to provide integrations across the company's portfolio and third-party and open source tools. In addition, Perfecto supports not only shift-left testing but also shift-right testing that applies testing practices to applications in production, such as API monitoring, that create a continuous feedback loop. Finally, Perforce is focused on customer outcomes with collaborative and engaged customer support."

"Customer references generally validate Perforce's claim to focus on customer outcomes, indicating responsive technical assistance and the cadence of new features. Another reference spoke to how Perfecto's cloud-based lab enables rapid application testing for its globally distributed team, where it was not possible to do physical device testing due to the offshore location of some developers. Two different references both spoke of the value and time savings of being able to run tests across 25 or more devices in parallel, with one noting a reduction in testing time of about 80%."

"We are honored that the IDC MarketScape has recognized the hard work that our teams have put into our automated software quality solutions at Perforce. Our focus continues to be on delivering customer success, even when faced with the most challenging problems in DevOps," said Tim Russell, Perforce Chief Product Officer.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at an unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans over 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, without shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce .

