Modern Market Eatery Announces First Location Opening Since 2020, Rolls Out Upgraded Restaurant Design

Fast Casual Concept to Open New Greater Denver Location

DENVER, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Market Eatery , the healthy fast casual restaurant brand and franchisor known for its scratch-made, nurturing and convenient food options, has announced the development of a new restaurant in east Denver. The restaurant will be located near the intersection of Colfax Ave. and Peoria St. in Aurora, with an expected opening by the end of Q3. This will be the 17th location in the state of Colorado for Modern Market, growing the brand's nationwide presence to 29 restaurants.

Modern Market Eatery (PRNewswire)

This latest location will house the new interior design the brand rolled out in 2020 when it opened its second restaurant in Colorado Springs and its first in Fort Collins. It will also feature a double-sided kitchen line which the brand also introduced in 2020 during the remodel of its Greenwood Village, Colo. location. Modern Market plans to implement the overall updated restaurant design in all new locations moving forward, turning a fresh chapter in restaurant development and design for the brand post-pandemic.

The new company-owned location will be the first restaurant that Modern Market has opened since 2020, and the first location in the brand's home market of Denver since 2019. In addition to the Aurora opening, Modern Market plans to move its company headquarters to the RiNo Art District in Denver this summer.

This new restaurant announcement comes as a part of multiple brand goals and initiatives that Modern Market set earlier this year, including growing traffic to their restaurants, attracting and retaining employees and enhancing their catering program. With the location of the upcoming restaurant set at the bottom of the Hyatt House Aurora hotel and across the street from the University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus and Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz, the new location will be well suited for heavy catering demand to match their future program updates.

"Colorado's population has grown almost 15% since the brand's fruition in 2009 – with a large portion of population growth in the Denver metro area and Front Range, which have added new territories and communities steadily," said Rob McColgan, Co-founder and CEO of Modern Market. "We're constantly working to adapt our menu and further our reach in our home-market communities and beyond to meet the consumer demand for delicious, healthy, affordable and convenient food, and this upcoming location in Denver is a huge part of that."

With growth sustained in 2021 and expansion plans for this year, these moves for the brand further illustrate the value of investing in the Modern Market franchise for qualified prospects.

Modern Market is actively seeking strong franchise partners to develop the brand in underserved metropolitan areas as well as smaller communities where its wholesome food fills a gap in the market.

For more information on franchising opportunities, interested franchise candidates and license partners should visit modernmarket.com/franchise.

About Modern Market

Faster food can be better food. That idea led to the creation of Modern Market Eatery in Boulder, Colo. in 2009. The brand is on a mission to nurture happiness from the inside out by making it easy to eat clean, nurturing and delicious food.

Fresh salads, grain bowls, toasted sandwiches and brick oven pizzas rule the menu, along with breakfast all-day options, handmade lemonades and specialty desserts. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Texas, and Arizona, as well as Denver International Airport and the campus of Notre Dame, Modern Market is growing quickly and has consistently captured a spot on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" list.

For more information and to learn about franchising, visit modernmarket.com or check out the brand on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Market Eatery