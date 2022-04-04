Making Waves for Our Ocean and Coasts: Announcing The Beach by Whispering Angel, A New Rosé Evolved from The Palm by Whispering Angel

The New Brand Identity Includes a Commitment to Sustainability and a Long-Term Partnership with the Surfrider Foundation

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Château d'Esclans introduces The Beach by Whispering Angel, a rosé from the Provence region with a forward-thinking approach toward environmental responsibility, including lighter glass bottles, ocean-friendly promotional materials, and a partnership with the Surfrider Foundation. Made from a blend of Grenache, Cinsault, and Syrah, The Beach by Whispering Angel will take the lead in the evolution of the category, now with a broader ethos but the same quality rosé as customers have come to expect from the wine's previous moniker.

The Beach's lighter glass bottle, which will feature a new playful and sophisticated crest, takes less energy to produce and helps to decrease the carbon footprint of heavy shipping loads. Beyond the bottle, all branded The Beach marketing materials will be made from 100% recycled materials, including The Beach towels and umbrellas made from repurposed water bottles and in-store displays constructed from FSC certified cardboard. The Beach's commitment to environmental responsibility will also be demonstrated through its partnership with the Surfrider Foundation, which includes a donation to support Surfrider's mission, coast-to-coast co-hosted beach cleanups throughout the summer and a dinner series hosted at Surfrider's Ocean Friendly Restaurants. The collaborative series of events will kick off on Wednesday, April 13th in Santa Monica, CA, and continue throughout the coming summer.

The Beach by Whispering Angel will build off the popularity of The Palm by Whispering Angel, the third best-selling Provence rosé in the U.S., offering the same approachable introduction to Château d'Esclans' award-winning portfolio, but with a forward-thinking approach that speaks to the current state of the environment and the interests of consumers.

"The creation of The Beach is rooted in our desire and our necessity to protect the world we live in, while still preserving our authentic Coteaux d'aix-en-Provence wine," says Sacha Lichine, President of Château d'Esclans and creator of Whispering Angel. He adds, "We are excited to explore different avenues through our sustainability commitments and to pave the way for rosés in this space."

In pursuit of creating the world's greatest rosés, Lichine is credited with igniting the "Rosé Renaissance," and continuously pushing the boundaries of the category. In this next chapter, The Beach by Whispering Angel will inspire its dedicated community of enthusiasts to protect what they love through individual actions, such as volunteering at beach clean

ups and choosing to patronize restaurants who prioritize sustainability. With more than 190 local chapters and student clubs, in addition to over 750 Ocean Friendly Restaurants, Surfrider's grassroots initiatives and passion for ocean and coastal protection make them a natural long-term partner for The Beach.

"We are honored to launch this partnership and cleanup initiative with The Beach to engage volunteers across the country to care for the public spaces we all love. As a brand with values so closely tied to the Surfrider's work, we are excited to have The Beach join our efforts to reduce trash and plastic in our ocean and waterways through a series of co-hosted beach cleanups, which ultimately supports Surfrider's advocacy efforts to reduce pollution at the source," said the Surfrider Foundation's CEO, Dr. Chad Nelsen.

Consumers are encouraged to follow @DrinkTheBeach and @Surfrider for more information on how to participate in the inaugural beach clean-up on April 13 at 10AM hosted at Tower 27 in Santa Monica. Future cleanups will be hosted from Portland to Palm Beach, Malibu to Montauk, and coastlines in-between, follow along via social to stay up to date on how you can get involved locally.

The Beach by Whispering Angel will be available for purchase starting on May 1 in all outlets nationwide where you can find Château d'Esclans brands.

About Château d'Esclans

Château d'Esclans, a magical property, is situated in the heart of Provence, northeast of St. Tropez overlooking La Vallée d'Esclans (the Esclans Valley) with the Mediterranean coast in the faint distance. The vision of Sacha Lichine (Founder) with his acquisition of the Château in 2006 was to create the greatest rosés in the world igniting the "Rosé Renaissance." This journey led to the creation of a world class rosé portfolio including Whispering Angel, Rock Angel, Château d'Esclans, Les Clans, and Garrus: a new generation of rosés characterized by elegance, depth, richness and complexity. Sold in over 110 countries, the rosés are enjoyed globally from London to the Hamptons, and from St. Barth's to the Swiss Alps. Whether you are relaxing by the beach, on a yacht, or in the mountains during "après ski," Château d'Esclans rosés are a light and refreshing accompaniment to any destination. Whispering Angel is today's worldwidThe e reference for Provence rosé.

ABOUT THE SURFRIDER FOUNDATION:

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves, and beaches, for all people, through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists, and members, with more than 190 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 700 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org .

