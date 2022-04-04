Kisling, Nestico & Redick Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of the Estate of Chadwick McIntosh, US Air Force Sergeant, killed in traffic collision

Lawsuit to hold Brooke Jarvis, her employer, and the bar and bartenders who served her alcohol accountable for the collision that killed pedestrian Chadwick McIntosh March 26, 2021

CLEVELAND, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal injury law firm Kisling, Nestico & Redick (KNR) has filed a Wrongful Death lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of Tamara I. Bailey, the administrator of the estate of her 32-year-old son, U.S. Air Force Sergeant Chadwick McIntosh, a pedestrian who was killed in a traffic collision on March 26, 2021. The lawsuit seeks to hold Brooke Jarvis who drove the vehicle that struck Mr. McIntosh; her employer, C. Jarvis Insurance Agency; the Greenville Inn, its liquor permit holder and its staff accountable for the death of Mr. McIntosh.

The lawsuit alleges that on March 26, 2021, Brooke Jarvis, of Aurora, Ohio, recklessly drove her vehicle while intoxicated, striking and killing Mr. McIntosh while he was walking on Chagrin Road in Bainbridge Township. According to the lawsuit, this fatal incident occurred after Ms. Jarvis, who was entertaining a client for business purposes on behalf of her employer, C. Jarvis Insurance Agency, consumed an excessive number of alcoholic drinks at the Greenville Inn in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, served by various bartenders at the bar and live music venue.

"Ms. Jarvis and her employer had a responsibility to ensure she would not drive while intoxicated. The Greenville Inn and its employees had a duty to stop serving Ms. Jarvis alcohol when she became visibly intoxicated," said John J. Reagan, Managing Partner of KNR. "This type of reckless disregard for the law cost Chadwick McIntosh his life and his family untold grief. Obviously, nothing will bring Chad back, but hopefully his family will find some answers through this lawsuit."

Criminal charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs remain pending against Ms. Jarvis in Geauga County Common Pleas Court.

For more information about KNR, visit knrlegal.com or call 1-800-HURT-NOW.

About Kisling, Nestico & Redick: Kisling, Nestico & Redick provides sophisticated injury law representation to clients throughout Ohio. The firm has gained a reputation as one of the state's leading personal injury firms due to a combination of personal service, inside knowledge of the insurance industry, and extensive legal experience. Founded in 2005, the firm has 11 locations, 30+ attorneys and 100+ support staff dedicated to seeking justice for victims injured in accidents.

View original content:

SOURCE Kisling, Nestico & Redick