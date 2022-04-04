Elizabeth Dole Foundation Launches Financial Assistance Fund for Military Caregivers with Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation

Fund to cover unexpected expenses threatening caregivers' financial security

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Dole Foundation has launched The Hope Fund for Critical Financial Assistance to offer immediate financial aid to vulnerable military caregivers. With generous support from the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, the Foundation will provide dedicated financial grants in times of crisis for Americans caring for a wounded, ill, or injured veteran at home. The Hope Fund is the centerpiece of a phased approach at the Foundation for creating healthier caregiving families. Caregivers can apply for assistance at https://hiddenheroes.org/find-help/hopefund/.

"Too often caregivers and their wounded veterans are one crisis away from being homeless, putting a meal on the table, or holding a job because of the unexpected care costs and the unpredictable benefits that come with military caregiving," said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. "Bob and Dolores Hope's incredible legacy of supporting those who serve will live on through this life-saving investment. We are grateful to the Hope Foundation for making this program possible."

The Hope Fund for Critical Financial Assistance is open to all military caregivers, regardless of when their veteran served. Caregivers can apply to receive assistance for financial emergencies such as a medical bill not covered by insurance, home appliance replacement, vehicle repairs, loss of income, mortgage or rent payments, displacement caused by natural disasters, or emergency transportation.

The Foundation will review applications to prioritize financial needs that are not met by other programs. Caregivers will submit their unpaid bill or invoice, and the Foundation will cover the cost by paying the service provider directly. Financial wellness resources will also be offered to applicants to help them manage the complexity of financial planning while caregiving.

"My father Bob traveled the world to show his unending support of our service men and women and my mother Dolores devoted her life to helping the most vulnerable among us," said Linda Hope, CEO of the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation. "The Hope Foundation is pleased to carry on their legacy by partnering with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to extend a helping hand to hidden heroes who care for our veterans."

This program is part of a larger, three-pronged holistic financial wellness initiative at the Foundation designed to address the key aspects of financial vulnerability for military families. Future phases currently under development will link caregivers to enhanced employment opportunities, financial planning, and training and education resources.

To learn more about The Hope Fund for Critical Financial Assistance, visit https://hiddenheroes.org/find-help/hopefund/.

About the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Hidden Heroes

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation's 5.5 million military caregivers – the spouses, parents, family members, and friends — who care for America's wounded, ill, or injured service members and veterans at home. Founded by Senator Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the Foundation adopts a comprehensive approach in its support and advocacy, working with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit, and faith communities to recognize military caregivers' service and promote their well-being. The Foundation's Hidden Heroes campaign brings vital attention to the untold stories of military caregivers and provides a network for military caregivers to connect with their peers and access carefully vetted resources. Visit www.hiddenheroes.org for more information.

About the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation

Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation (BobHope.org) supports organizations that bring "Hope" to those in need and those who served to protect our nation. The Foundation also supports charitable organizations that preserve and honor the legacy of Bob Hope as an American entertainer, humanitarian, patriot, sportsman and supporter of military personnel and their families.

