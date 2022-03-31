US Eagle Scholarship Application Period Now Open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Eagle Federal Credit Union and the US Eagle Foundation are now accepting scholarship applications for the 2022 – 2023 school year through April 10.

Each year US Eagle Federal Credit Union presents three hard-working students with a $2,000 scholarship. Applicants can choose one of three categories to apply for: "The Vigil Bullying Prevention" scholarship, "Build a Branch," or "Show us your SOUL."

The "Vigil Bullying Prevention Scholarship" recognizes one outstanding individual who has actively partaken in or created effective anti-bullying initiatives in their school or community.

The winners will be announced during US Eagle Federal Credit Union's Annual Meeting on May 4.

For more information about the scholarship categories and eligibility, visit https://www.useagle.org/learn/scholarships/2022

About US Eagle

US Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, US Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has eight locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than $1.4 billion, more than 80,000 members, and as a three-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, US Eagle is where people mean more.®

