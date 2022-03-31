Mullen Group Ltd. 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

OKOTOKS, AB, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") intends to release its 2022 First Quarter earnings results after market close on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date: April 21, 2022



Time: 11:00 a.m. ET



Conference Call Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 (for participants in North America)

416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants)

403-351-0324 (Calgary or Overseas participants)



Webcast: www.mullen-group.com

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Thursday, May 5, 2022, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 8671 followed by the pound sign.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of North America's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President

Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President

Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296

View original content:

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.