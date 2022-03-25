Salesforce Changes Legal Name to Salesforce, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that, effective April 4, 2022, the company will change its legal name from salesforce.com, inc. to Salesforce, Inc. Shares of Salesforce common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE as CRM and under the same CUSIP/ISIN number.

