RED CARPET READY: VOGUE 100's JANI GERARD WILL WEAR KOBI HALPERIN AND COLETTE JEWELRY TO ELTON JOHN'S AIDS FOUNDATION ICONIC ACADEMY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY HOSTED BY LADY GAGA

LOS ANGELES , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion influencer Jani Gerard (@thejoyofj) will be seen on the red carpet this Sunday, March 27th at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party wearing KOBI HALPERIN (@kobihalperin), and, COLETTE jewelry (@colettejewelry).

'The pink lace dress that Jani will wear on the red carpet is covered in butterflies of pearls and gold, and represents optimism and freedom, ideas that are very important to the world right now,' said the designer Kobi Halperin. 'The limited addition dress is made even more special because Jani is wearing it."

Deeply inspired by his Eastern European roots and heritage, the Kobi Halperin collection is marked with a feeling of warm tradition felt in the handcrafted touch and workmanship that embodies his aesthetic.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party will take place in West Hollywood Park. Jani will make her red carpet entrance between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm PST.

About Jani Gerard, Fashion Influencer

The Joy of J was created to be a reminder of the courage, beauty and joy that lives within each woman. The Joy of J is an invitation to women of all ages to act on and promote the passions that define them.

About KOBI HALPERIN

Kobi Halperin, a veteran in the fashion industry, launched his namesake collection in 2015, after serving as Creative Director for 20 years at numerous fashion houses. The label embodies a European sensibility and is recognized by its crafted artisan details and modern femininity. In addition to his dynamic brand with a global reach through smart design and a distinct point of view, Kobi also is also designing a resort wear collection for Emanuel Ungaro Paris. He also dedicates his time to mentoring and developing the future of fashion and is an active member of the CFDA.

