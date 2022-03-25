Pinkberry Welcomes the Sweet Flavors of Spring with Strawberry Shortcake Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) introduces the new Strawberry Shortcake™ frozen yogurt, now available in participating stores nationwide for a limited time until May 26, 2022.

Strawberry Shortcake Frozen Yogurt (PRNewswire)

Pinkberry Welcomes Spring with New Strawberry Shortcake Frozen Yogurt Available Until May 26

Inspired by WildBrain's beloved children's character, featured in their new animated series Berry in the Big City, our Strawberry Shortcake™ frozen yogurt is a treat for the eyes and the taste buds with its cool, tart tang that lets us know spring has joyfully arrived. This refreshing swirl will also be featured in combination with fresh strawberries, strawberry puree, crumbole and whipped cream.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new springtime flavor that celebrates the sweetness of the season," said Melissa Hubbell, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Our Strawberry Shortcake flavor instantly evokes sweet recollections and is sure to be a nostalgic treat for any and all ages."

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Strawberry Shortcake™

Promotional Combination:

Strawberry Shortcake™ frozen yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry puree, crumbole and whipped cream

In addition to this limited time flavor, guests may also enter to win one of 10 Strawberry Shortcake™ prize packs as part of the Strawberry Shortcake™ Berry in the Big City sweepstakes. Now through April 30, 2022, guests can enter online at www.pinkberry.com/2022sweepstakes.

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

About Strawberry Shortcake

WildBrain's Strawberry Shortcake is one of the world's most-adored brands. Since her creation in 1973, with the release of a simple Valentine's Day greeting card, Strawberry Shortcake has grown and evolved with new content, toys and experiences for each new generation of kids. Parents who loved her when they were young, can now share a fresh new Strawberry Shortcake with their children through the all-new original WildBrain series Berry in the Big City, as well as through new toys, books, games, apparel, events – and of course, dolls, which still boast their iconic scent. Previous Strawberry Shortcake content in WildBrain's library, including the series Strawberry Shortcake and Berry Bitty Adventures, and the animated movies Sky's the Limit and The Sweet Dreams Movie, continues to delight young audiences on streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. With an international presence that has generated over $4 billion in U.S. retail sales since its first launch, Strawberry Shortcake is a true character-brand phenomenon that is cherished by kids and families worldwide.

Strawberry Shortcake Frozen Yogurt Topped (PRNewswire)

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City Sweepstakes (PRNewswire)

Pinkberry (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pinkberry