Jax Beach Festivals announces stellar lineup for 2022 Springing the Blues Festival

30th Annual event to " Celebrate the rock, roll, and soul of the Blues" says Event Director

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Sam Veal, executive director of Jax Beach Festivals, today announced the artist lineup for the 2022 Springing the Blues Festival , scheduled for April 1, 2 and 3 2022.

lineup schedule (PRNewswire)

"We promised another great experience this year for our loyal fans, and I believe this lineup will more than deliver," said Veal. "Every year we work hard to bring a unique collection of blues artists who reflect the range of the blues in style, format and sound."

The first night of the 2022 festival opens with Shaw Davis & The Black Ties, followed by Diedra The Alabama Blues Queen whose explosive energy and bluesy, gritty rock always gets their audiences to their feet, followed by the legendary bluesman, Mr John Primer, and closing Friday night is the 2021 Blues Music Award winner for Best Emerging Artist Album, King Solomon Hicks.

Saturday's artists include The Gabe Stillman Band, David Julia, J.P. Soars Gypsy Blue Revue,The electrifying Blues of Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, the award winning saxophonist extraordinaire Vanessa Collier, the one and only Victor Wainwright and the Train, and Saturday night's Headliner, the incomparable Larry McCray, the heir apparent to a Blues Music lineage that includes " The Three Kings- B. B., Albert, and Freddie".

Sunday starts with MillaJohns Blues Soul, Bridget Kelly Band, and the Matt O'ree Band, followed by Packrat's Smokehouse, then rising standout Robbin Kapsalis and Vintage #18, and closes with perennial festival favorites and one of America's finest African American sacred steel ensembles, The Lee Boys.

The Mo' Blues West Fest Stage performers include: Gitlo Lee, Hat and Matching Suitcase and Saturday night West Stage Headliners, Reckless Road & Sweet Melissa. Some Main Stage performers will also appear on the Mo' Blues West Stage as well.

For the complete performance schedule and Artist Bios, please visit Springingtheblues.com.

Join us for the 30th Annual Springing the Blues Festival! Springing the Blues is a three-day family-friendly music festival that celebrates the blues at the incomparable oceanfront Seawalk Pavilion, in Jacksonville Beach Florida. Springing the Blues features many of the best traditional and contemporary blues artists in the world on its two iconic stages. Add our fabulous food court, arts marketplace, kid's activities area, the sun and surf with beautiful spring weather and you have a magic musical experience like no other! For updates on the 2022 festival, visit SpringingtheBlues.com or follow Springing the Blues on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram (@springingtheblues).

