HOKA X BODEGA TUNE IN TO THE CITY & THE GREAT OUTDOORS WITH NEW LIMITED CAPSULE COLLABORATION

Premium performance footwear meets bold streetwear design in this limited-edition capsule featuring the Kaha Low GTX and ORA Recovery Slide.

GOLETA, Calif. and BOSTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Boston-based streetwear boutique Bodega®. The limited-edition capsule seamlessly fuses outdoor performance engineering with city-inspired streetwear design. Bringing this union to life, the two-item drop comprises a special-edition colorway of the Kaha Low GTX trail hiker and ORA Recovery Slide.

HOKA x Bodega Kaha Low GTX and HOKA x Bodega ORA Slide (PRNewswire)

Now, two lifestyles have collided like never before…

As Bodega calls Boston home, the design channels the four seasons of New England. The changes of season inspire the versatility of these products. You can lean on them during the work week or while exploring the outdoors over the weekend due to the heightened adaptability and functionality synonymous with HOKA. The materials were chosen to endure ever-evolving conditions. Wear them every day, yet still rely on them for performance. Moreover, the colors reflect the "Fall," which is the most beautiful in the Northeast. Bodega added the perfect aesthetic, while HOKA provided the engine, making for elite versions of the Kaha Low GTX trail hiker and ORA Recovery Slide.

As far as the specs go, the HOKA x Bodega Kaha Low GTX (MSRP $225) features an all-new Martini Olive colorway with Almond accents and is engineered to combine proprietary foams, patented geometries, and exceptional Vibram® Megagrip traction, all in a low, ankle-height profile. The HOKA x Bodega ORA Slide (MSRP $60) also comes in a Martini Olive colorway but is designed for comfort and support with soft layers of EVA.

Founded in 2006, Bodega has remained at the intersection of fashion, counterculture, community, and the arts. With this collaboration, these existing brand elements have been merged with HOKA's bold, premium performance footwear silhouettes for a truly one-a-kind collection. Both brands were inspired by their shared passions for the outdoors, while taking cues from Bodega's Boston roots.

"Bodega is excited to partner with HOKA on the Kaha Low GTX and ORA Recovery Slide. Hoka stands at the intersection of style and function, continually innovating footwear. Most importantly, our team appreciates the quality and performance of HOKA footwear." said Matt Zaremba, Director of Marketing at Bodega. "Because we are a bi-coastal brand, residing in cities with incredible outdoor resources nearby right outside city limits, we stay active. Whether escaping from the hustle and bustle of city living to refocus and ground ourselves, or chasing the next adventure, we rely on quality goods that will make the journey enjoyable while retaining our individual approach to style. HOKA is a key brand in the space that aligns with our personal and collective tastes and appreciation for getting up and getting out there."

"The HOKA x Bodega collab is the unification of two innovative and groundbreaking brands, with the result being shoes that empower people to explore in comfort, no matter the terrain." said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA. "Bodega is the pinnacle expression of best-in-class streetwear, and it was an honor to collaborate on a unified vision for these special HOKA styles."

The HOKA x Bodega capsule collection will be available March 25, 2022 exclusively at Bodega.com and Bodega stores, and at HOKA.com on April 1, 2022.

About HOKA®

HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #TimeToFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

About Bodega®

Founded in 2006, Bodega has been a refuge and tool for a clandestine group of artists through the ideation and execution of creative endeavors examining the intersection of fashion, counterculture, community, and the arts.

