UniFirst Celebrates Opening of State-of-the-Art Industrial Laundry Facility to Serve Chattanooga Customers

April 7 ribbon cutting planned for the innovative facility poised to maximize service levels

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. EDT to celebrate the grand opening of its new 66,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art industrial laundry plant at 6162 Enterprise Park Dr. in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Developed to accommodate a growing customer base in Chattanooga and surrounding communities, the new customer-servicing plant features the latest innovations in textile services technologies and automation. The advanced operation and its team of 80 employees will provide local businesses with personalized service programs for uniforms and workwear, as well as facility service products like floor mats and mops, wipers and towels, and restroom products. All employees from our smaller facility in Chattanooga have transitioned to the new location, and an increase in staff by about seven percent is expected over the next few years to accommodate projected growth rates.

"Our new Chattanooga facility is at the forefront of the latest advances in uniform and textile service technologies and innovation," said UniFirst president and CEO, Steven Sintros. "The combination of the facility's high-tech processing systems and our staff of dedicated uniforms and services experts will allow us to maximize service levels to area business customers."

Spanning seven acres, the new facility also has an eye on the "greener" side of operations, supporting greater energy efficiencies through investments that include heat reclaiming equipment, contemporary rooftop HVAC units, latest-generation machinery that requires fewer natural resources (gas, electric, water, and detergents) for the production and hygienic laundering of garments and textiles, and eco-conscious warehouse and office lighting. In addition, all cleaning formulas and detergents are 100% environmentally friendly, and natural light throughout the plant offers a positive employee boost to the workday while saving on energy.

"We are excited to bring this world-class operation to the Greater Chattanooga markets to serve our local customer base," said General Manager Timothy Spencer. "Our Chattanooga facility houses the very best of all the technological advancements we've made over the years and serves as a model for future UniFirst servicing operations. It also reinforces our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest-quality uniform products and personalized service to our local customers for many years to come."

The grand opening ceremony is expected to include representatives from the local community as well as UniFirst executives and staff. The event will conclude with a tour of the new facility and a catered lunch.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com .

