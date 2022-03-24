TradeStation® Crypto Launches in Puerto Rico

Residents in Puerto Rico can now apply for a TradeStation Crypto account as TradeStation Crypto continues to expand.

PLANTATION, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation, an award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage, announced today that residents of Puerto Rico are now eligible to apply for a TradeStation Crypto, Inc. account to trade cryptocurrencies. Crypto trading is available in Puerto Rico and much of the U.S. with aggregated liquidity, intelligent order routing, and competitive pricing. TradeStation Securities, Inc. is also licensed and permitted to do business in Puerto Rico, giving TradeStation Securities customers access to trade stocks, ETFs, options, and futures.

"We are excited to be expanding into Puerto Rico as adoption of digital assets continues to grow. We believe that Puerto Rico has a strong reputation supporting crypto, and we're looking forward to being part of the momentum surrounding their crypto community," said James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto. "We feel TradeStation offers clients the best of both worlds, a trusted brand that's been serving traders for over 30-years combined with innovative products and technology to access the crypto market."

TradeStation Crypto aggregates multiple pools of liquidity in a consolidated market data feed combined with an intelligent order-routing system designed to give its customers better visibility and trade execution, which is a differentiated model from some crypto exchanges.

New crypto customers can also benefit from TradeStation's current offer bonus, awarding customers $10 in a supported cryptocurrency. Eligible customers can qualify for a higher tier-based reward if they deposit at least $5,000 of assets within 90 days from account approval.**

In addition, customers can own cryptocurrency as an alternative investment in a TradeStation Individual Retirement Account (IRA). TradeStation's self-directed IRA provides flexibility for individuals and investment advisers who aim to achieve greater diversification with cryptocurrency.

Now, traders in Puerto Rico and previously approved states can apply to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and USD Coin (USDC). Other supported crypto coins and additional jurisdictions are planned to be added to TradeStation Crypto in the future. You can view the full list of U.S. states and territories where TradeStation Crypto is licensed or permitted to do business here.

To speak with an account executive to learn more call 954.652.7677 or 800.770.4049. You can also open an account by visiting TradeStation.com/Crypto.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation has, for decades, advanced fintech through its support of self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web, and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS, OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter, and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

Investing in cryptocurrencies involves significant risks. See the Investment and Trading Disclosures Booklet for more information on investing and trading in cryptocurrencies.

Options trading is not suitable for all investors. Your TradeStation Securities' account application to trade options will be considered and approved or disapproved based on all relevant factors, including your trading experience. See the document titled Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Visit TradeStation.com/Pricing for full details on the costs and fees associated with options.

Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure future performance, success, or a guarantee against loss.

** Offer expires April 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Additional terms apply. Visit TradeStation | Try Us for the complete terms.

